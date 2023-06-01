National Bank survey – How Switzerland pays – News

Although paying with cash is decreasing, it remains the most common payment method. Meanwhile, payment apps are growing massively.

It can happen that the waiter in the restaurant is surprised when you pull out cash instead of a credit card. Debit and credit cards, but especially payment apps, have become much more important. This shows a survey by the Swiss National Bank SNB.

But even if cash has continued to lose importance, it remains the most popular means of payment in Switzerland.

In 2017, 70 percent of people in Switzerland used cash for everyday payments. In 2020, the proportion of transactions – settled with cash – was still 43 percent and last year it was 36 percent. As a result, the decline in cash use has slowed considerably.

Cash still has many properties that cashless means of payment do not have, such as privacy

Crisis-proof cash

“Cash still has many properties that cashless means of payment do not have, such as privacy,” says Martin Schlegel, Vice-Chairman of the Governing Board of the SNB. Cash can be used to pay without the transaction being registered anywhere.

“Cash is also crisis-proof. You can pay, without electricity, without internet, etc.» In addition, you probably have better control over your expenses with cash, according to Schlegel’s plea for physical money.

Legend: Keystone/Christian Beutler



The Swiss National Bank guarantees the supply of cash in Switzerland.

Payment apps increasingly popular

More and more people are paying with payment apps, above all with Twint, but also with Samsung, Apple and Google Pay. In 2020, the share of paid apps was still five percent, and in 2022 it will already be around eleven percent.

The use of debit and credit cards is stable: at 33 and 13 percent respectively. According to the SNB, these cards are used in almost every second everyday transaction.

Martin Schlegel says: “It is important for the SNB that the population has the freedom to choose the means of payment that they want.”

The Swiss National Bank has the representative Payment Methods Survey carried out with around 2,000 private individuals in autumn 2022. It is the third such survey after 2017 and 2020.