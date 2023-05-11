National Bureau of Statistics: In April, the year-on-year increase in CPI fell more, mainly due to the higher comparison base in the same period last year

Securities Times News, Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interpreted the CPI data for April 2023. From a year-on-year perspective, the CPI rose by 0.1%, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the previous month. The year-on-year growth rate fell more, mainly because the comparison base of the same period last year was higher. Among them, food prices rose by 0.4%, a decrease of 2.0 percentage points from the previous month, which affected the increase of CPI by about 0.07 percentage points. Among foodstuffs, the prices of poultry, fresh fruit, edible oil and pork rose by 6.7%, 5.3%, 4.8% and 4.0% respectively, all of which fell back; the prices of fresh vegetables fell by 13.5%, and the rate of decline expanded by 2.4 percentage points. Non-food prices rose by 0.1%, and the increase dropped by 0.2 percentage points, which affected the CPI increase by about 0.07 percentage points. Among non-food items, service prices rose by 1.0%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points, among which travel services recovered relatively well, and the prices of air tickets, hotel accommodation, tourism and transportation rental fees rose between 7.2% and 28.7%; prices of industrial consumer goods It fell by 1.5%, and the rate of decline expanded by 0.7 percentage points, mainly because energy prices fell more, of which gasoline and diesel prices fell by 10.6% and 11.5% respectively, and the rate of decline expanded by 4.0 and 4.2 percentage points respectively.