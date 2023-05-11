Home » National Bureau of Statistics: In April, the year-on-year increase in CPI fell more, mainly due to the higher comparison base in the same period last year
Business

National Bureau of Statistics: In April, the year-on-year increase in CPI fell more, mainly due to the higher comparison base in the same period last year

by admin

Securities Times News, Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interpreted the CPI data for April 2023. From a year-on-year perspective, the CPI rose by 0.1%, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the previous month. The year-on-year growth rate fell more, mainly because the comparison base of the same period last year was higher. Among them, food prices rose by 0.4%, a decrease of 2.0 percentage points from the previous month, which affected the increase of CPI by about 0.07 percentage points. Among foodstuffs, the prices of poultry, fresh fruit, edible oil and pork rose by 6.7%, 5.3%, 4.8% and 4.0% respectively, all of which fell back; the prices of fresh vegetables fell by 13.5%, and the rate of decline expanded by 2.4 percentage points. Non-food prices rose by 0.1%, and the increase dropped by 0.2 percentage points, which affected the CPI increase by about 0.07 percentage points. Among non-food items, service prices rose by 1.0%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points, among which travel services recovered relatively well, and the prices of air tickets, hotel accommodation, tourism and transportation rental fees rose between 7.2% and 28.7%; prices of industrial consumer goods It fell by 1.5%, and the rate of decline expanded by 0.7 percentage points, mainly because energy prices fell more, of which gasoline and diesel prices fell by 10.6% and 11.5% respectively, and the rate of decline expanded by 4.0 and 4.2 percentage points respectively.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

See also  Family businesses win for investments in ecology and tech 4.0

Download the official app of “Securities Times”, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

You may also like

Everything on stocks: naked protest at VW –...

Government bonds, it’s “fever” from Btp: that’s why...

Sweden – News: Beyonce starts first solo tour...

Blinkist: non-fiction startup sold for a three-digit million...

Shakira has already forgotten Piquè: flirting with a...

Wang Weizhong went to Macao to attend the...

Aid package worth billions for Lufthansa declared void

Sella Group: net profit rises to 48 million...

Techedge becomes Avvale and aims for 500 million...

Real estate prices are falling in major German...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy