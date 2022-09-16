[Report from the press conference of the State Council Information Office]

“The national economy continued to recover in August, and the main indicators improved overall.” On September 16, at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and director of the Department of Comprehensive Statistics of the National Economy, said: In response to the complex and severe international environment and multiple unexpected challenges such as frequent domestic epidemics and extreme high temperature weather, all regions and departments efficiently coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, stepped up efforts to implement a package of policies to stabilize the economy and continued policy measures, and accelerated the release of policies performance, the national economy continued to recover and developed, production demand rose steadily, employment prices were generally stable, and most indicators were better than last month.

In the face of complex and severe situations, China‘s economic development has demonstrated strong resilience. From the perspective of production and supply, the policies of stabilizing the industrial chain and supply chain and supporting the production of key industries have obvious effects, and industrial production has rebounded. In August, the added value of industries above designated size increased by 4.2% year-on-year, of which the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 9.5%, 1.1 percentage points higher than the previous month. As the policies and measures to promote the relief and development of the service industry gradually took effect, the service industry production index increased by 1.8% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 1.2 percentage points higher than that of the previous month.

From the perspective of market demand, the policy to promote consumption continued to exert force, the consumption potential in key areas was gradually released, and the scale of market sales continued to expand. In August, the total retail sales of consumer goods was 3,625.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.4 percent, 2.7 percentage points higher than the previous month. The national consumer price (CPI) rose by 2.5% year-on-year, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, and a month-on-month decrease of 0.1%. “The decline in consumer prices is due to the fall in the price increase of pork and fresh vegetables, the orderly progress in ensuring the supply of live pigs and the stable price, and the gradual recovery of live pig slaughtering, which has driven the rise in pork prices to fall.” Fu Linghui pointed out that in the precise prevention and control and promotion of the epidemic Under the influence of consumption policies, household consumption is expected to recover, especially the preferential policies for automobile and household appliance consumption, which is conducive to boosting the growth of bulk commodity sales.

In terms of investment, the issuance and use of special bonds has been accelerated, the element guarantee of investment projects has been continuously strengthened, and the growth rate of investment has rebounded. From January to August, the national fixed asset investment increased by 5.8% year-on-year, 0.1 percentage points faster than that from January to July, and it was the first rebound this year. In terms of different fields, infrastructure investment increased by 8.3% year-on-year, and manufacturing investment increased by 10%, both accelerating from January to July. Fu Linghui told reporters that since the beginning of this year, a series of policies and measures to promote infrastructure investment and manufacturing investment have been effective, and all aspects have increased investment in the manufacturing industry to supplement and strengthen the chain, and related industries have grown rapidly. At the same time, investment in structural adjustment and people’s livelihood protection has also grown rapidly. Local governments have focused on ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, and related investment has continued to increase.

“In August, the new economic momentum continued to grow, innovation leadership continued to increase, and new industries and new products grew well.” Fu Linghui pointed out that from January to August, the added value of high-tech manufacturing above designated size increased by 8.4% year-on-year, and high-tech industries Investment increased by 20.2%.

At the same time, the protection of people’s livelihood is strong and effective. In the face of the impact of the epidemic and extreme high temperature weather, the market supply continued to strengthen, and the basic life of residents was effectively guaranteed. In August, the retail sales of grain, oil, food, and beverages by units above designated size increased by 8.1% and 5.8% year-on-year, respectively, 1.9 and 2.8 percentage points higher than the previous month. In response to the relatively high price increases in some areas, the local price subsidy linkage mechanism was launched in time.

