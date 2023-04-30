National Bureau of Statistics: In March, the operating income changed from a decline to an increase, and the profits of industrial enterprises are expected to accelerate the recovery – Teller Report Teller Report

National Bureau of Statistics: In March, the operating income changed from a decline to an increase, and the profits of industrial enterprises are expected to accelerate the recovery

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on April 27, the operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size in March increased by 0.6% year-on-year, reversing the continuous decline since November last year; 3.7 percentage points narrower. Many experts said that with the gradual recovery of market demand, the operating conditions of industrial enterprises are showing signs of improvement, and corporate profits are expected to accelerate their recovery.

Industrial production is picking up steadily

In March, industrial production picked up steadily, and the revenue of industrial enterprises turned from a decline to an increase. According to Sun Xiao, a statistician from the Industry Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, in March, driven by the improvement of macroeconomic performance and the recovery of market demand, the operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size across the country increased by 0.6% year-on-year, while it fell by 1.3% from January to February. The increase in operating income has promoted the improvement of the profits of industrial enterprises. Among the 41 major industrial industries, the profit growth rate of 22 industries has accelerated compared with January-February, or the decline has narrowed, and the decline has turned into an increase, accounting for 53.7%.

Overall, from January to March, the mining industry realized a total profit of 360.45 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 5.8%; the manufacturing industry realized a total profit of 1,020.76 billion yuan, a decrease of 29.4%; the electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry realized a total profit of 135.54 billion yuan billion, an increase of 33.2%.

In terms of enterprise types, from January to March, among industrial enterprises above designated size, state-owned holding companies realized a total profit of 589.24 billion yuan, joint-stock enterprises realized a total profit of 1,129.03 billion yuan, foreign-invested enterprises and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan-invested enterprises realized a total profit of 331.81 billion yuan, and private enterprises achieved a total profit of 589.24 billion yuan. The total profit of the enterprise was 389.41 billion yuan. Among them, the decline in the profits of foreign-funded enterprises narrowed significantly.

Sun Xiao said that in March, policies and measures to stabilize foreign investment and foreign trade have taken effect, and the efficiency of foreign-funded enterprises has improved significantly. The decline in operating income of foreign and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan-invested enterprises narrowed by 5.2 percentage points compared with January-February, and the profit fell by 7.1% year-on-year, a sharp decrease of 28.6 percentage points compared with January-February.

The profit of the equipment manufacturing industry has improved significantly

In March, the profits of the equipment manufacturing industry improved significantly, which is the industry sector that has the largest boost to the improvement of the profits of industrial enterprises.

According to Sun Xiao, in March, the operating income of the equipment manufacturing industry changed from a year-on-year decrease of 2.4% in January-February to an increase of 5.4%, and profits decreased by 7.0% year-on-year, a sharp decrease of 19.1 percentage points compared with January-February. Among them, due to factors such as the recovery of market demand and the recovery of production and sales, the profits of the automobile manufacturing industry turned from a 41.7% decline from January to February to an increase of 9.1%. The profits of the railway, ship, aerospace, transportation equipment, general equipment, and electrical machinery industries all achieved relatively fast The growth rates were 25.5%, 16.5%, and 11.3% respectively.

The profits of the electrical and water industries maintained rapid growth. In March, the profits of the electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry increased by 27.6% year-on-year, continuing to maintain rapid growth. Among them, as the economy stabilized and recovered, the demand for electricity increased, and the production of electricity was significantly accelerated. The profit of the electric power industry increased by 41.9%.

The profitability of some consumer goods industries has improved. According to Sun Xiao’s analysis, in March, the effect of the policy of expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption continued to be released, the recovery momentum of consumption was good, and the profitability of some consumer goods manufacturing industries improved. Among the 13 consumer goods manufacturing industries, the profitability of 7 industries improved compared with January-February. Among them, the profits of the wine, beverage and refined tea industries increased by 39.9% year-on-year, and the growth rate was significantly faster than that in January-February; the profits of the food and furniture industries increased by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively, and the profits changed from decline to increase; textile, printing, chemical fiber , Paper industry profit decline narrowed compared with January-February.

Continue to focus on expanding market demand

“Overall, the decline in the profits of industrial enterprises is still relatively large, and the loss and amount of losses of enterprises are still relatively high, but the year-on-year decline in upstream prices will help improve the profitability of downstream industries.” Sun Xiao said that in the next stage, we should continue to focus on expanding market demand. Boost market confidence, improve business expectations, improve the level of production and sales, and accelerate the recovery of industrial enterprises’ profits.

Many experts believe that the profit growth rate of industrial enterprises is expected to bottom out in the future.

Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of Everbright Bank, believes that in the short term, the year-on-year growth rate of industrial enterprises’ profits is still in the contraction zone, mainly because last year’s high base, energy and other commodity prices fell, demand is in the recovery stage, and some industry companies are in the late stage of destocking. The price boost of industrial products was limited. However, domestic demand is showing a good recovery trend, and the bailout support policies for industrial enterprises are strong and effective. It is expected that the operating conditions of industrial enterprises will improve steadily.

Wei Qijia, director of the Industrial Economics Research Office of the Forecasting Department of the State Information Center, believes that driven by factors such as the gradual improvement in industrial production capacity profit margins and production-sales ratios, in the medium and long term, future industrial profits will return to a reasonable range. On the one hand, the recovery of consumption in the domestic service industry, coupled with the continuous efforts to stabilize growth, is expected to significantly improve domestic demand; The superimposed base is lower, and corporate profits are expected to turn from decline to rise.

Zhang Liqun, a researcher at the Macroeconomic Research Department of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said that judging from the economic performance indicators of industrial enterprises in March, the transformation and upgrading of industry and manufacturing industry continue to become the key focus for the real economy to stabilize growth, adjust structure, make up for shortcomings, and promote development. , China‘s economy began to show a comprehensive recovery and a positive trend. “With the adjustment and upgrading of the industrial structure, the driving force of the new driving force on the industrial economy will be further strengthened.” Zhang Liqun said. (Reporter Kong Dechen)