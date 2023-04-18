National Bureau of Statistics: In March, thermal power shifted from falling to nuclear power, and the growth rate of solar power generation accelerated

In March, the production of major energy products in industries above designated size maintained year-on-year growth. Compared with January-February, the production of raw coal and natural gas slowed down, while the production of crude oil and electricity accelerated.

1. Raw coal, crude oil and natural gas production and related information

Raw coal production has grown steadily and imports have increased significantly. In March, the production of raw coal was 420 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%, and the growth rate was 1.5 percentage points slower than that in January-February, with an average daily output of 13.46 million tons. Imported coal was 41.17 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 150.7%, and the growth rate was 79.9 percentage points faster than that from January to February.

From January to March, 1.15 billion tons of raw coal were produced, a year-on-year increase of 5.5%. Imported coal was 100 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 96.1%.

Crude oil production accelerated slightly, and imports turned from a decline to an increase. In March, 18.18 million tons of crude oil were produced, a year-on-year increase of 2.4%, and the growth rate was 0.6 percentage points faster than that from January to February, with an average daily output of 587,000 tons. Imported crude oil was 52.31 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 22.5%, and a decrease of 1.3% from January to February.

From January to March, 52.36 million tons of crude oil were produced, a year-on-year increase of 2.0%. Imported crude oil was 136.37 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 6.7%.

Crude oil processing accelerated. In March, 63.29 million tons of crude oil were processed, a year-on-year increase of 8.8%, and the growth rate was 5.5 percentage points faster than that from January to February, with an average daily processing of 2.042 million tons of crude oil. From January to March, 179.26 million tons of crude oil were processed, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%.

Natural gas production has slowed down, and imports have turned from a decline to an increase. In March, the production of natural gas was 20.5 billion cubic meters, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%, and the growth rate was 2.7 percentage points slower than that in January-February, with an average daily output of 660 million cubic meters. Imported natural gas was 8.87 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 11.1%, and a decrease of 9.4% from January to February.

From January to March, 59.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced, a year-on-year increase of 4.5%. Imported natural gas was 26.75 million tons, a year-on-year decrease of 3.6%.

2. Power production

The growth rate of electric power production accelerated. In March, power generation was 717.3 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%, and the growth rate was 4.4 percentage points faster than that from January to February, with an average daily power generation of 23.14 billion kwh. From January to March, power generation was 2,071.2 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 2.4%.

In terms of varieties, in March, thermal power turned from a decline to an increase, the growth rate of nuclear power and solar power generation accelerated, the growth rate of wind power dropped, and the decline in hydropower expanded. Among them, thermal power increased by 9.1% year-on-year, and fell by 2.3% in January-February; nuclear power increased by 4.6%, and the growth rate was 0.3 percentage points faster than that in January-February; wind power increased by 0.2%, and the growth rate was 30.0% lower than that in January-February. ; Solar power generation increased by 13.9%, and the growth rate was 4.6 percentage points faster than that in January-February; hydropower decreased by 15.5%, and the decline rate was 12.1 percentage points higher than that in January-February.