Securities Times News , Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician at the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics, interpreted the China Purchasing Managers Index for November 2022. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index declined, and both production and demand continued to slow down. In November, the epidemic had a negative impact on the production and operation of some enterprises, production activities slowed down, and product orders decreased. The production index was 47.8%, a decrease of 1.8 percentage points from the previous month, and continued to be below the critical point; the new order index was 46.4%, a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the previous month, of which the new export order index was 46.7%, a decrease of 0.9 points from the previous month percentage points, manufacturing production and domestic and foreign market demand have both declined. At the same time, the supplier delivery time index dropped to 46.7%. Some surveyed companies reported that due to factors such as poor logistics and transportation and limited production activities of upstream and downstream enterprises, suppliers’ delivery time lags and customer orders have decreased.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

