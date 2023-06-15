National Bureau of Statistics: Since the beginning of this year, my country’s new energy vehicle production and exports have achieved substantial growth, and the market competitiveness has steadily increased

Securities Times News, according to China Net, the State Council Information Office held a press conference on the operation of the national economy in May 2023. Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and director of the Department of Comprehensive Statistics of the National Economy, said that from the next stage, the industry will Production is still under certain pressure. The main reason is that the world economy is in a downturn, industrial exports are hindered, domestic demand is insufficient, industrial product prices are falling, production in some industrial sectors is sluggish, business operations are more difficult, and small and micro enterprises are under greater pressure. However, it should be noted that after long-term development, my country’s industrial system is complete, supporting facilities are relatively complete, and the ability to adapt to changes in market demand has steadily improved. The current market pressure is relatively high. It will take some time for the transformation and upgrading of my country’s traditional industries and the growth of emerging industries. It is still difficult for enterprises to adjust and transform. But generally speaking, the future trend is developing for the better. With the in-depth implementation of the innovation-driven strategy, solid progress in industrial upgrading, rapid growth of new kinetic energy, and continuous strengthening of support for industrial production. In particular, my country attaches great importance to the development of the manufacturing industry, implements the strategy of manufacturing a strong country in depth, and various policies and measures to promote the development of the manufacturing industry are gradually effective, which will be conducive to the sustainable and healthy development of the industry. For example, in recent years, my country has actively supported the development of new energy-related manufacturing industries, and the results have continued to emerge. Since the beginning of this year, the production and export of new energy vehicles in my country have achieved substantial growth, and the market competitiveness has steadily increased.