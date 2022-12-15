Securities Times News, Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, responded to media concerns about the national economic operation in November 2022, saying that from the perspective of the next stage, the employment situation will gradually improve, and there are still many favorable conditions for maintaining overall stability. First, the gradual recovery of the economy has boosted growth. The fundamentals of my country’s long-term economic growth have not changed. With the further implementation of optimized policies for epidemic prevention and control and the further implementation of various measures to stabilize the economy, my country’s economy is gradually recovering, which will drive the expansion of employment demand and increase employment opportunities. Second, the improvement of the service industry is conducive to the expansion of employment. The gradual implementation of optimization and adjustment measures for epidemic prevention and control will help restore normal production and living order, and the gradual increase in transportation, logistics, and residents’ travel will drive the recovery of service industries such as accommodation, catering, and tourism. The service industry has a large employment capacity, and as the contact-aggregated service industry recovers and improves, it will be conducive to absorbing labor force employment. The third is to continue to make efforts to stabilize employment policies. Various regions and departments have strengthened the employment priority policy, implemented measures to reduce burdens, stabilize jobs and expand employment, actively expand employment space, and increase employment assistance for key groups, which also provides a strong guarantee for employment stability.