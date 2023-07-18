National Carbon Market Celebrates Second Anniversary with Growing Trading Volumes and Calls for Expansion

National Carbon Market Celebrates Second Anniversary with Stable Growth

By Reporter Song Weiping

The national carbon market is marking its second anniversary with impressive achievements. According to data released on July 16, the national carbon market has seen a cumulative trading volume of carbon emission quotas reach 240 million tons, with a total trading value of 11.03 billion yuan. On July 17, the closing price for carbon emission quotas in the national carbon market stood at 60 yuan/ton.

Currently, the main participants in the national carbon market are electric power companies. However, calls for capacity expansion are growing louder by the day. Recently, the iron and steel, petrochemical, and building materials industries have held special research meetings to discuss their inclusion in the national carbon market. Industries such as iron and steel, electrolytic aluminum, and cement, which the market has high hopes for, are expected to join the carbon market in the near future.

Lai Xiaoming, chairman of the Shanghai Environmental Exchange, expressed satisfaction with the overall stability and orderliness of the national carbon market operations over the past two years. He emphasized that the transaction price has shown steady growth, gradually fulfilling the role of the price discovery mechanism.

Niu Ren, vice president of the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange, highlighted the cooperation between the exchange and relevant authorities in promoting the infrastructure construction of the carbon market. This collaboration has ensured the continuous, stable, and efficient operation of the carbon market. The Shanghai Environmental Exchange has made significant progress in carbon financial product innovation, carbon inclusive system construction, carbon market capacity building, and carbon management system promotion by leveraging the experience gained from operating the Shanghai pilot carbon market.

A notable development within the carbon market is the emergence of signals indicating a restart for Certified Voluntary Emission Reduction (CCER). The Ministry of Ecology and Environment has revised the “Interim Measures for the Administration of Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Transactions” and drafted the “Administrative Measures for Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Transactions (Trial)” for public comments. The ministry aims to launch the national voluntary emission reduction trading market as soon as possible and is actively preparing for its implementation.

To support the launch of the market, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has established a unified national voluntary emission reduction registration system and trading system. Drafting of registration rules and transaction settlement rules has also been completed, providing a robust infrastructure foundation for the market’s early launch.

The national certified voluntary emission reduction refers to the quantitative verification of greenhouse gas emission reduction effects in specific projects such as renewable energy, forestry carbon sinks, and methane utilization. These projects are registered in the national greenhouse gas voluntary emission reduction transaction registration system.

Qi Kang, deputy general manager of the Shanghai Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction Center, reported that as the second compliance cycle of the carbon market approaches, the management department is accelerating the promotion of CCER for partial use in offsetting compliance. Qi Kang highlighted three main features of the new management approach: greater emphasis on top-level design, improved data quality management, and increased efficiency.

Industry insiders view the CCER system design as an initiative aimed at guiding high-energy-consuming enterprises to reduce emissions. The system’s ultimate goal is to facilitate the green transformation of energy structure, industrial structure, and overall economic structure by redirecting resources to low-carbon and high-efficiency enterprises.

Liu Qiao, dean of Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management, believes that a stable and effective carbon price is essential for guiding the future path towards carbon neutrality. He offered two suggestions for the development of the national carbon market. Firstly, the market should include more trading entities, including petrochemical, chemical, building materials, steel, non-ferrous metals, paper, and domestic civil aviation enterprises. Additionally, more traders, including individuals and households, should be attracted to participate in carbon market transactions through appropriate products such as carbon futures and carbon options.

(Edited by Wen Jing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

