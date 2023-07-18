Home » National Carbon Market Records 1.70% Increase, Reaches 61.02 Yuan/Ton
Business

National Carbon Market Records 1.70% Increase, Reaches 61.02 Yuan/Ton

by admin
National Carbon Market Records 1.70% Increase, Reaches 61.02 Yuan/Ton

The national carbon market witnessed a positive trend today, as the carbon emission allowance (CEA) listing agreement trading volume reached 503 tons, with a turnover of 30,695.00 yuan. The opening price stood at 65.00 yuan per ton, while the highest price and lowest price were recorded at 65.00 yuan per ton and 61.00 yuan per ton, respectively. Eventually, the market closed at 61.02 yuan per ton, reflecting a 1.70% increase compared to the previous day’s closing price. Though no major agreement transactions occurred today, the total transaction volume for national carbon emission allowances (CEA) amounted to 503 tons, with a total value of 30,695.00 yuan.

Since the inception of the national carbon market, the cumulative trading volume of carbon emission allowances (CEA) has reached an impressive 240,019,349 tons. The total transaction value has reached 11,036,849,331.51 yuan, highlighting the significance of this market in addressing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability.

It is imperative to note that the information provided by Oriental Fortune is solely for informational purposes and should not be considered as investment advice. Readers must exercise caution and make investment decisions at their own risk.

(Source: Jiemian News)
(Article source: Interface News)
Original title: The national carbon market closed up 1.70% today to 61.02 yuan/ton

See also  Xiaoding has been training the Shandong coach with the team normally: will limit his playing time_Ding Yanyu

You may also like

These graphics show the dramatic situation in housing...

Peso Depreciates After Seven Days of Gains, but...

BCW: “Altruistic Italians interested in the environment. Less...

Climate activists spray paint on Walmart heiress’ yacht

Superbonus, the decree for problem loans arrives in...

This web standard is intended to connect messengers

Valditara, vote in conduct and socially useful work...

Schufa: Why it could become more powerful with...

The Current Value of Mexican Gold and Silver...

Mef, tax and social security revenues rise by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy