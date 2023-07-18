National Carbon Market Records 1.70% Increase, Reaches 61.02 Yuan/Ton

The national carbon market witnessed a positive trend today, as the carbon emission allowance (CEA) listing agreement trading volume reached 503 tons, with a turnover of 30,695.00 yuan. The opening price stood at 65.00 yuan per ton, while the highest price and lowest price were recorded at 65.00 yuan per ton and 61.00 yuan per ton, respectively. Eventually, the market closed at 61.02 yuan per ton, reflecting a 1.70% increase compared to the previous day’s closing price. Though no major agreement transactions occurred today, the total transaction volume for national carbon emission allowances (CEA) amounted to 503 tons, with a total value of 30,695.00 yuan.

Since the inception of the national carbon market, the cumulative trading volume of carbon emission allowances (CEA) has reached an impressive 240,019,349 tons. The total transaction value has reached 11,036,849,331.51 yuan, highlighting the significance of this market in addressing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability.

Original title: The national carbon market closed up 1.70% today to 61.02 yuan/ton

