National collective agreement: more than a thousand deposited, but 57% have expired

There were 936 at the end of 2022 and in the space of six months another 100 were signed: in this way the national collective labor agreements deposited in the Cnel National Archive break through the 1,000 mark, reaching as many as 1,037 agreements between contracts in the private sector, the public sector, collective agreements for semi-subordinate workers and collective economic agreements for some categories of self-employed workers.

Proof of the jungle in which we are moving, between real collective agreements, signed by the most representative organizations and false national contracts or, if we want, real pirate contracts. Which is the theme that is accompanying the debate on the minimum wage these days. Of the 976 National Collective Labor Agreements relating to the private sector, 553 are expired (57%) and affect 7.73 million workers, 56% out of a total of 13,839,335.

«The function of the National Contract Archive is fundamental because it allows you to have an updated snapshot of the state of collective bargaining in Italy. The Archive represents a valuable tool of transparency for workers, employers and all stakeholders in the sector» comments the president of Cnel Renato Brunetta.

Going into the details of a report that occupies nearly 70 pages of text just to make a list of existing contracts, Cnel points out that among the private sectors characterized by the highest number of employees with expired contracts, there is the entire “Tertiary” sector and Services”, a sector which, awaiting renewals which after years of delay at this point seem to have reached a turning point, affects as many as 96% of employed people, followed by the “Credit and Insurance” sector with 85%. The situation relating to the “Transport” sector is quite different with only 6% of employees with expired contracts, followed by “Construction, wood and furniture” and “Service companies”, with a percentage equal to 15%.