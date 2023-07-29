National Conference Promotes High-Quality Mature Honey Production in Beijing

National High-quality Mature Honey Conference Held in Beijing’s Miyun District

Beijing, July 29th – The first National High-quality Mature Honey Conference in 2023 was successfully held on July 28th in Miyun, Beijing. The conference, hosted by the Beijing Comprehensive Experimental Station of the National Bee Industry Technology System and co-organized by the Landscaping Bureau of Miyun District, Beijing, attracted over 180 guest representatives from all over the country.

The conference focused on interpreting the “Mature Honey” standard and introduced the formulation process, parameter indicators, and thresholds. It also highlighted the advantages of the standard in identifying mature honey and its role in guiding the production of high-quality mature honey. According to Peng Wenjun, chairman of the Innovation Alliance and director of the Bee Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the standard will serve as a key measure to drive effective reform in bee product production methods, promote the production of high-quality honey, improve product quality, and achieve a “high quality and high price” outcome.

During the conference, representatives from national outstanding mature honey organization units and enterprises shared their bee product characteristics and production technology experiences. Experts from fields such as traditional Chinese medicine, food nutrition, and quality control participated in in-depth discussions on the application of mature honey in traditional Chinese medicine, functional analysis and evaluation, honey standards, efficient production technology, and identification methods of mature honey.

Participating guests had the opportunity to visit the mature honey demonstration site in Mujiayu Town, Miyun District. They observed breeding and intensive colony breeding, experienced the development and transformation of beekeeping production models, and gained insight into the advantages of multi-box mature honey production technology.

Luo Qihua, a senior engineer at the Bee Industry Management Station of Miyun District Landscaping Bureau, emphasized the positive impact of the standard on beekeeping production, stating that “The promotion of multi-box mature honey production technology not only guarantees the output but also improves the quality of mature honey.” Beekeepers’ production enthusiasm has significantly increased, leading to a rise in their comprehensive annual income derived from the production of mature honey.

Miyun District has been at the forefront of mature honey production and comb honey production. They have formulated the “Technical Specifications for Miyun Mature Honey Production” and “Miyun Vitex Honey Quality Standards.” The district has also conducted research and demonstration of multi-cabinet beekeeping technology and implemented a combination of enterprise initial inspection and government random inspection. These measures effectively ensure the quality and output of bee products. Additionally, Miyun has established the “Miyun Bee Industry” brand certification mark system, which guarantees the high quality and high price of bee products through government endorsement.

In recent years, Miyun District has become the largest natural honey bank in North China and the first batch of mature honey production demonstration areas in the country. The district has prioritized ecological protection and green development, which has placed the “bee prosperity” “Miyun” brand on the road to ecological enrichment based on the bee industry.

With 2,145 beekeepers and 123,500 bee colonies, accounting for over half of the total bee colonies in the city, Miyun District has established 21 national bee product standardization demonstration bases, green and pollution-free bee product production bases, bee product deep processing bases, western bee breeding bases, and mature honey production bases. The district also boasts 2 bee product companies and 26 bee industry professional cooperation organizations, with 1,979 cooperatives and nearly 5,000 employees.

Looking ahead, Miyun Bee Industry will continue to strive to become a “main producing area of high-end natural mature honey.” The district will also focus on personnel training, technological innovation, brand marketing, and integrated development to promote the bee industry’s transformation towards high-quality development.

