National debt: Plus 47 billion – national debt rises to a new record high

German government debt rises to a new record high

National debt falls within his portfolio: Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Germany is in deep trouble. The energy crisis and corona pandemic have pushed government debt by a further 47 billion euros to a record high. The Federal Statistical Office revealed which federal state was in debt the most and the least.

The high costs of fighting the energy crisis and the corona pandemic have driven German government debt to a record high. At the end of 2022, the federal government, states, municipalities and social insurance, including all extra budgets, were in debt with 2368 billion euros, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday about its final results. That is two percent or 47.1 billion euros more than at the end of 2021. Per capita debt increased by 244 euros to 28,164 euros. These statistics only take into account liabilities to the non-public sector, such as banks and private companies in Germany and abroad.

The federal government alone was in debt with 1620.4 billion euros at the end of 2022, an increase of 4.6 percent. The liabilities of the federal states, on the other hand, fell by five percent to 606.9 billion euros. Despite declines, per capita debt remained highest in the city-states, with Bremen at EUR 33,264 (2021: EUR 53,834), Hamburg at EUR 17,731 (2021: EUR 19,106) and Berlin at EUR 16,564 (2021: EUR 16,897). ) lay. “It should be noted that the city states, unlike the non-city states, also perform municipal tasks,” the statisticians explained.

Among the non-city states, Saarland again had the highest debt per inhabitant at EUR 13,651 (2021: EUR 14,811), followed by Schleswig-Holstein at EUR 11,188 (2021: EUR 11,391). As in previous years, it was lowest in Saxony at EUR 1,352 (2021: EUR 1,554) and Bavaria at EUR 1,425 (2021: EUR 1,512).

Energy policy reform

The debt of the municipalities and municipal associations grew by 5.1 percent to 140.8 billion euros. The municipalities in Rhineland-Palatinate again had the highest per capita debt at 3016 euros (2021: 3031 euros). This was followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 2863 euros (2021: 2819 euros) and Saarland with 2805 euros (2021: 2918 euros). The municipalities in Brandenburg recorded the lowest per capita debt at EUR 578 (2021: EUR 567), followed by those in Saxony at EUR 658 (2021: EUR 549) and in Thuringia at EUR 880 (2021: EUR 964).

Social security significantly reduced its liabilities. They fell by 51.7 percent to 22 million euros.

