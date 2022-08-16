Photo by Shanghai Stock Exchange reporter Shi Li

Shanghai Securities News China Securities Network News According to the National Development and Reform Commission on August 16, the National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference for August today. Jin Xiandong, director of the Political Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at the meeting that since the beginning of summer this year, due to factors such as persistent large-scale high-temperature weather and economic recovery, the national electricity demand has continued to rise; Insufficient, resulting in continued pressure on the supply of thermal coal. From August 1st to 14th, the average daily coal consumption of power plants under unified control nationwide was 8.16 million tons, an increase of 15% over the same period of the previous year; among them, the coal consumption on August 3 was 8.49 million tons, a record high. In response to the new situation and new problems of coal use this summer, the National Development and Reform Commission, in accordance with the deployment of the State Council’s video and telephone conference on energy supply guaranteeing during peak summer, will strengthen overall coordination with relevant departments, guide and urge relevant localities and enterprises to speed up the release of advanced coal production capacity and output, and make every effort to We will do a good job of signing and fulfilling medium- and long-term thermal coal contracts, focus on strengthening transportation guarantees, and promote thermal coal supply guarantees to achieve positive results. In the first half of the year, the national coal production increased by 11%; since July, the national average daily dispatched coal production has been at a relatively high level of about 12.4 million tons; recently, the coal storage in the power plants under unified dispatch has reached a maximum of 175 million tons, an increase of 74 million tons year-on-year; , the medium- and long-term contracts for thermal coal have generally achieved full coverage.

In the next step, the National Development and Reform Commission will conscientiously implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, give full play to the role of the inter-ministerial coordination mechanism for coal, electricity, oil and gas transportation security, further consolidate the main responsibility of local and enterprise energy supply, and accelerate the release of advanced coal production capacity. Efforts will be made to perform well in the performance of medium and long-term thermal coal contracts to ensure the security of energy and power supply. The first is to strengthen supervision and implementation. All coal-producing provinces and regions have signed a letter of responsibility for coal safety and supply. We will guide and supervise the implementation of tasks such as coal production and thermal coal supply. The second is to speed up the procedures for production capacity approval and increase verification, coordinate and solve outstanding problems in a timely manner, and promote the accelerated release of advanced production capacity. The third is to pay close attention to the supervision of the performance of medium- and long-term contracts of thermal coal, organize and carry out performance verification in a timely manner, and carry out the collection and verification of non-performance cases on a regular basis to ensure that the contract performance is in place. The fourth is to strengthen the guarantee of medium and long-term contractual transportation of thermal coal, optimize the dispatching organization, maximize the efficiency of railway transportation, and ensure the transportation of thermal coal as much as possible.