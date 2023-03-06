On March 6, the State Council Information Office held a press conference on “focusing on promoting high-quality development and making a good start for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way”. Zhao Chenxin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, pointed out that my country has a population of more than 1.4 billion, and solving the food problem is always the top priority in governance, and ensuring national food security cannot be relaxed for a moment. We will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, implement the storage of grain on the ground and technology, and always adhere to the national food security of “self-centered, domestically based, production capacity guaranteed, moderate imports, and scientific and technological support” Strategy, comprehensively implement policies around each link of grain production, purchase, storage, processing and marketing, coordinate and promote the construction of grain production, circulation, and storage capacity, and consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way.

Zhao Chenxin pointed out that on the one hand, we should do our best to improve food production. Fully implement the same responsibility of the party and the government for food security and the same responsibility of the party and government for the protection of cultivated land, improve the support policies for the main grain production areas, main sales areas, and production and sales balance areas, and ensure the stability of the grain sown area. A new round of 100-billion-jin grain production capacity increase campaign will be launched, the soybean and oilseed production capacity increase project will continue to be promoted, the seed industry revitalization campaign will be implemented in depth, and key agricultural technology research will be accelerated. On the other hand, fully guarantee the market supply. Continuously improve the ability to control the purchase and storage, strengthen the balance of the total amount of grain and market regulation, and do a solid job in grain procurement. Strengthen the construction of grain storage and logistics facilities, and make good arrangements for the sales of grain stocks. Continue to improve the national food emergency security system. In short, we have the foundation, the conditions, the ability, and the confidence to secure the jobs of the Chinese people, accelerate the construction of a higher-level, higher-quality, more efficient, and more sustainable national food security system, and provide economic and social benefits. Steady and healthy development provides strong support.