National Development and Reform Commission Encourages Private Investment to Revitalize Stock Assets

Title: National Development and Reform Commission Encourages Private Investment for Revitalizing Stock Assets

Date: July 24, 2022

In a special press conference held on July 24, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) underscored the significance of private enterprises’ participation in revitalizing stock assets. Han Zhifeng, the deputy director of the Fixed Assets Investment Department of the NDRC, highlighted the committee’s continuous support for private businesses.

During the press conference, Han Zhifeng outlined two key measures aimed at promoting private investment in revitalizing stock assets. Firstly, private enterprises were encouraged to leverage innovative tools such as infrastructure REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) to optimize and revive their existing stock assets. By utilizing this approach, private companies can unlock the untapped potential of their assets and enhance their overall value.

Secondly, private enterprises were urged to optimize their development models by revitalizing their stock assets—a move that would facilitate the acceleration of capital turnover and improved capital utilization efficiency. Significantly, this would be achieved without incurring additional debt ratios. The private sector was also encouraged to invest in industries with substantial development potential, such as new energy, aligning their efforts with the country’s sustainable growth objectives.

The NDRC’s emphasis on encouraging private investment in revitalizing stock assets demonstrates the government’s commitment to promoting economic growth through enhanced capital efficiency and the utilization of untapped resources. By integrating private enterprises into this process, the NDRC aims to foster a more inclusive and innovative economy.

As private investment assumes greater significance in revitalizing stock assets, the NDRC’s efforts to promote private participation in economic revitalization are expected to yield positive outcomes. With private enterprises playing a key role in upgrading industries and driving sustainable growth, China‘s economy is likely to witness continued development and diversification.

