Home Business National Development and Reform Commission: Government pork reserves will be released in batches from September-News-Wenzhou Net
Business

National Development and Reform Commission: Government pork reserves will be released in batches from September-News-Wenzhou Net

by admin
National Development and Reform Commission: Government pork reserves will be released in batches from September-News-Wenzhou Net
National Development and Reform Commission: Government pork reserves will be released in batches from September-<a data-ail="521419" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a>-Wenzhou Netnews.google.com/guancha/css/style.css” />

National Development and Reform Commission: Government pork reserves will be released in batches from September

Source: China News Network
Editor: Bao Miaomiao
Release date: August 29, 2022

According to the official WeChat news of the National Development and Reform Commission, many important festivals such as Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day, New Year’s Day and Spring Festival will be ushered in for a period of time in the future. In order to ensure the pork market supply during the holidays, the National Development and Reform Commission will work with relevant departments to release government pork reserves in batches from September, and guide local governments to jointly release the reserves. At the same time, pay close attention to market dynamics and maintain the normal order of the market.

The picture shows consumers buying pork in a supermarket.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhang Yun

In addition, it is recommended that breeding (farm) households reasonably arrange production and operation to maintain a normal slaughtering rhythm; relevant enterprises release pork commercial inventory in an orderly manner to increase market supply.

See also  Objective: to create a system in Italy that rekindles the engine of trade

You may also like

Faster, Farther, Smarter – Observation of the 2022...

Directly at the 2022 World New Energy Vehicle...

The profitability of industrial enterprises continues to recover,...

־ч й繲_йҾŻ

Local tyrant customer Apple can’t afford it. News...

The operating profit attributable to the parent company...

The first dual-brand store of JD.com X Shangpin...

The China-US Audit Regulatory Cooperation Agreement has landed...

The first 828 B2B Enterprise Festival: Huawei joins...

China Pacific Insurance (02601) Announced the Interim Results...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy