National Development and Reform Commission: Government pork reserves will be released in batches from September

Source: China News Network

Editor: Bao Miaomiao

Release date: August 29, 2022

According to the official WeChat news of the National Development and Reform Commission, many important festivals such as Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day, New Year’s Day and Spring Festival will be ushered in for a period of time in the future. In order to ensure the pork market supply during the holidays, the National Development and Reform Commission will work with relevant departments to release government pork reserves in batches from September, and guide local governments to jointly release the reserves. At the same time, pay close attention to market dynamics and maintain the normal order of the market.

The picture shows consumers buying pork in a supermarket.Photo by China News Agency reporter Zhang Yun

In addition, it is recommended that breeding (farm) households reasonably arrange production and operation to maintain a normal slaughtering rhythm; relevant enterprises release pork commercial inventory in an orderly manner to increase market supply.