National Development and Reform Commission: It is expected that the price of live pigs may rise and fall frequently next week, and pig farming is still in a state of loss

Securities Times e company news, the National Development and Reform Commission stated that the national pig feed price ratio this week was 4.01, an increase of 0.25% month-on-month. According to the current price and cost calculation, the average loss of pig breeding in the future will be 272.27 yuan. This week, the domestic supply and demand game is fierce, and the pig price is mainly adjusted within a narrow range, and the average price level is slightly lower than last week. Although consumption has dropped during the week, and slaughter companies have a strong intention to lower prices, the price of pigs has fallen below the cost line. Breeding units are extremely resistant to price cuts. The resistance of slaughter companies to lower prices has increased, and pig prices have been consolidating at low levels. In the short-term deep game of supply and demand, it is expected that the price of live pigs may rise and fall frequently next week, and pig farming is still in a state of loss.

