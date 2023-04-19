National Development and Reform Commission: Make Great Efforts to Stabilize Automobile Consumption and Increase Credit Support for Private Investment Projects- WSJ

On April 19, the National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference in April to introduce electricity generation and consumption, investment project approval, and the operation of China-Europe Railway Express and answer questions from reporters. The following are the main points of this conference:

The National Development and Reform Commission stated that automobile consumption is the “big head” of consumption. It will accelerate the construction of charging piles and urban parking facilities, vigorously promote new energy vehicles to the countryside, and encourage automobile companies to develop models that are more suitable for use in counties and rural areas. At the same time, accelerate the implementation of the pilot zone for the comprehensive electrification of vehicles in the public domain.

It also stated that it is stepping up efforts to study and draft policy documents on the restoration and expansion of consumption, mainly focusing on key areas such as stabilizing bulk consumption, improving service consumption, and expanding rural consumption, and formulating targeted policies according to the needs of different income groups and different consumer categories. Policy measures to promote the steady growth of consumption.

The Development and Reform Commission stated that it has recently organized relevant parties to analyze and judge the situation of the pig market in the later stage. According to the analysis of relevant parties, the current domestic hog production capacity is generally at a reasonable and sufficient level, and the possibility of further significant decline in hog prices is relatively small;With the steady recovery of pork consumption in the later period, the price of live pigs is expected to gradually rise to a reasonable range.

Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference that it will study the rational reduction of the negative list for foreign investment access. At present, we are evaluating the effect of the implementation of the negative list for foreign investment access in the past few years, in-depth understanding of the demands of local and foreign-funded enterprises in expanding market access for foreign investment, and studying policy measures to further expand opening up.

The National Development and Reform Commission stated that it will promote financial institutions to increase credit support for private investment projects in accordance with market-oriented principles. Encourage private capital to revitalize their own assets through property rights transactions, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition and disposal of non-performing assets, etc., support qualified private investment projects to issue real estate investment trust funds (REITs) in the infrastructure field, and increase investment enthusiasm.

Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said today that we will focus on five aspects to continue to strengthen, optimize and expand my country’s digital economy. First, in terms of system construction, speed up the construction of the “1+N” basic system of data elements; second, in terms of digital infrastructure, moderately advance the layout, accelerate the expansion and speed-up of optical fiber networks, 5G commercial deployment and large-scale applications, and deeply implement the “East Digital Third, in terms of industrial innovation and development, cultivate a group of ecologically-led enterprises with core competitiveness; fourth, in terms of digital transformation, strengthen the guidance of all-round and full-chain digital transformation policies in various fields and industries, and improve Fifthly, in terms of international cooperation, actively put forward the “China Initiative” and implement the results of the Global Development High-Level Dialogue in the field of digital economy.

In addition, the National Development and Reform Commission introduced at a press conference in April that from May 10th to 14th this year, it will continue to cooperate with the Central Propaganda Department, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and intellectual property rights. Bureau and Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, held China Brand Day in Shanghai. The theme of the activity is “Chinese Brand, Shared by the World” and the annual theme is “New Power of Brand, New Quality of Life”. associations etc.

Meng Wei:

Good morning, friends from the media! Welcome to the April press conference of the National Development and Reform Commission. I will first report the situation in four aspects, and then I will answer your questions of concern.

In the first aspect, regarding power generation and consumption

In terms of power generation, in the first quarter, the national industrial power generation above designated size was 2.07 trillion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 2.4%. In March, power generation was 717.3 billion kwh, an increase of 5.1%, of which thermal power, nuclear power, wind power, and solar power increased by 9.1%, 4.6%, 0.2%, and 13.9% respectively.

From the perspective of electricity consumption, in the first quarter, the electricity consumption of the whole society increased by 3.6% year-on-year. In March, the electricity consumption of the whole society increased by 5.9%. Among them, the electricity consumption of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries increased by 17.1%, 6.4%, and 14.0% respectively, and the electricity consumption of residents fell by 5.7%. 17 provinces across the country ( Districts, cities) electricity consumption growth rate exceeded 6%, Tibet, Guangxi, Gansu, Jilin, Hainan, Qinghai, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shanghai 9 provinces (regions, cities) growth rate exceeded 10%.

The second aspect is about the approval of investment projects

In the first quarter, the Commission approved a total of 42 fixed asset investment projects with a total investment of 280.3 billion yuan, of which 35 were approved and 7 were approved, mainly in high-tech, energy, water conservancy and other industries. Among them, 7 fixed asset investment projects were approved in March, with a total investment of 10.4 billion yuan, mainly concentrated in high-tech industries.

The third aspect is about the operation of the China-Europe Railway Express

In the first quarter, a total of 4,186 China-Europe trains were operated, transporting 450,000 TEUs of goods, a year-on-year increase of 15% and 28% respectively, and a comprehensive heavy container rate of 100%. Key domestic railway ports and major overseas transportation channels remained safe and smooth, and the overall operation was stable and efficient , showing strong development resilience. Among them, in March, 1,488 trains were operated and 162,000 TEUs of goods were transported, an increase of 31% and 52% respectively, and the comprehensive heavy container rate was 100%, providing strong support for ensuring the stability and smoothness of the international industrial chain supply chain.

The fourth aspect, about China Brand Day activities

Brand is an important symbol of high-quality development. With the strong support of all parties, the China Brand Day event will create a strong atmosphere of valuing, respecting and caring for brands, stimulate the enthusiasm and motivation of all walks of life to carry out brand building actions, and promote the improvement of Chinese brand awareness, reputation and influence. have played a positive role.

From May 10th to 14th this year, we will continue to jointly hold the China Brand Day event. The theme of the activity is “Chinese Brand, Shared by the World” and the annual theme is “New Power of Brand, New Quality of Life”. associations etc. During the event, the opening ceremony, the International Forum on China Brand Development and related sub-forums, the exhibition of China‘s brand development achievements and a series of special brand creation activities will be held. It is planned to further spread the concept of brand development and gather Consensus on brand development, bringing together the synergy of brand development. Here, we sincerely invite everyone to go to Shanghai to report, participate in activities, and jointly tell the story of Chinese brands and create a good image of “Quality China“.

I will report these. The following is the question section, welcome to ask questions. As a rule, please inform the media you represent before asking questions.

Xinhua News Agency reporter:

We have noticed that since the beginning of this year, all aspects have been intensively resuming production and promoting consumption. How does the National Development and Reform Commission view the economic situation in the first quarter? What are the bright spots in the economic operation?

Meng Wei:

Since the beginning of the year, many people have felt that the flow of people and logistics has become more active, catering and tourism have recovered rapidly, project construction has accelerated significantly, investment promotion has also increased, and positive factors for the overall improvement of economic operation have continued to increase. Yesterday, the economic data for the first quarter released by the National Bureau of Statistics also confirmed this point.

Overall, my country’s economic development got off to a good start in the first quarter. Against the backdrop of a marked slowdown in global economic growth and high inflation in major economies, we have done our own thing well and achieved a rapid economic recovery. In the fourth quarter of this year, it increased by 1.6 percentage points, laying a solid foundation for the completion of the annual economic and social development goals and tasks. It should be said that this hard-won achievement fully reflects the resilience and vitality of my country’s economy.

Specific to the characteristics of economic operation, it can be summed up in three sentences, that is, “expanding demand, recovering supply, and improving expectations”.

One is the gradual expansion of domestic demand. Consumption recovered quickly. In the first quarter, the total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 5.8%, 8.5 percentage points faster than in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Investment grew steadily, and investment in fixed assets increased by 5.1%. Among them, investment in infrastructure and manufacturing increased by 8.8% and 7.0% respectively. Export growth picked up, and the import and export of goods denominated in RMB increased by 4.8%.

The second is to accelerate the recovery of production and supply. The contact-type aggregated service industry, which was greatly affected by the epidemic in the early stage, has recovered strongly, and the producer service industry has grown rapidly. The added value of the service industry in the first quarter increased by 5.4% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 3.1 percentage points faster than that in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The industrial economy grew steadily. In the first quarter, the added value of industries above designated size increased by 3.0%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points. Among them, the production of raw material manufacturing and equipment manufacturing increased steadily, and the production of consumer goods manufacturing turned from a decline to an increase.

Third, social expectations have improved significantly. Since the beginning of this year, we have felt that local and enterprise officials are full of energy to start a business. In March, the manufacturing purchasing managers index and the non-manufacturing business activity index were 51.9% and 58.2%, respectively, above the line of prosperity and decline for three consecutive months. Both ends of production and demand continued to expand, and market expectations were stable and positive. Prices are generally stable, employment is stable and improving, and 2.97 million new urban jobs have been created, an increase of 120,000 year-on-year. In March, the national surveyed urban unemployment rate fell to 5.3%.

In the next step, we will follow the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, adhere to the word of stability and seek progress in stability, accelerate the implementation of certain policies and measures that have been determined, and continue to consolidate the foundation of economic recovery and development. Strive to achieve the year-round goals and tasks. The focus is on the following aspects. The first is to implement comprehensive policies to release the potential of domestic demand, promote the continuous recovery of consumption, and release the potential of service consumption. At the same time, effectively stimulate the vitality of private investment and give full play to the guiding role of government investment. The second is to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system, fight the battle of key core technologies, and focus on promoting industrial upgrading and development. The third is to further deepen reform and opening up, plan and implement a new round of state-owned enterprise reform, promote the development and growth of the private economy, stabilize the basic foreign trade market, and make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital. The fourth is to continue to ensure and improve people’s livelihood, actively stabilize and expand employment, further promote the prevention and control of environmental pollution, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security. At the same time, on the basis of in-depth investigation and research, we will solidly do a good job in economic operation monitoring, situation analysis and countermeasure research, and timely introduce practical and effective policy measures to consolidate the positive momentum of expansion and promote the continuous improvement of economic operation as a whole.

Financial Associated Press reporter:

We want to know how the recovery of the consumer market has been this year? What measures will the National Development and Reform Commission take to stabilize and promote consumption?

Meng Wei:

Since the beginning of this year, driven by various factors, consumer demand has been released intensively. In the first quarter, the total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 5.8% year-on-year, and the contribution rate of final consumption to economic growth reached 66.6%, which was a substantial increase compared with last year, especially service consumption. Significant recovery. In March, the business activity index of the national service industry reached 56.9%, and contact and travel consumption quickly picked up; online consumption continued to grow. In the first quarter, online retail sales of physical goods increased by 7.3% year-on-year, accounting for the proportion of total retail sales of social consumer goods It was 24.2%; residents’ willingness to consume has picked up.

All these show that the consumer market situation in the first quarter got off to a good start, laying a solid foundation for the recovery and expansion of consumption throughout the year. But we have also noticed that the driving force for the continuous recovery of consumption needs to be further boosted. In the next step, we will focus on four aspects of “sustainability”.

The first is to promote the continuous recovery of consumption.Currently, we are stepping up efforts to study and draft policy documents on the recovery and expansion of consumption, mainly focusing on key areas such as stabilizing bulk consumption, improving service consumption, and expanding rural consumption, and formulating targeted policies according to the needs of different income groups and different consumer categories. measures to promote steady growth in consumption.

The second is to make great efforts to stabilize automobile consumption.Automobile consumption is the “big head” that supports consumption. We will accelerate the construction of charging piles and urban parking facilities, vigorously promote new energy vehicles to the countryside, and encourage auto companies to develop models that are more suitable for use in counties and rural areas. At the same time, accelerate the implementation of the pilot zone for the comprehensive electrification of vehicles in the public domain.

The third is to promote the improvement of consumption capacity.Increasing income is an important basis for promoting consumption. We will work with relevant parties to optimize the promotion mechanism for a virtuous circle in the entire chain of employment, income distribution and consumption, strengthen the employment priority policy, increase the income of urban and rural residents, and ensure the supply and price stability of basic consumer goods so that residents can consume and dare to consume.

The fourth is to further optimize consumption conditions.Aiming at the institutional mechanisms that restrict consumption, study and formulate policy documents on creating a safe consumption environment, further improve the standard quality management system, strengthen the construction of the consumer credit system, improve the diversified resolution mechanism of consumer disputes, and the online consumer dispute resolution mechanism, so that ordinary people have a strong sense of gain willing to consume.

Southern Metropolis Daily reporter:

How is foreign investment this year? What measures will be taken in attracting and utilizing foreign capital this year?

Meng Wei:

I believe that many friends from the media have noticed that recently, executives from multinational companies have come to China intensively, and various places have stepped up their efforts to attract foreign investment, and signed contracts and landed foreign investment projects as soon as possible. On the basis of the high base last year, the use of foreign capital continued to grow, and the performance of high-tech industries was very impressive. This fully shows that China is still one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world. The long-term sound Chinese economy has provided foreign-funded enterprises with development opportunities and broad space. China‘s “vote of confidence” and a “vote of confidence” in China‘s economic development.

China has always been a real “actionist” in promoting high-level opening up and actively utilizing foreign capital.In the next step, we will focus on five aspects of work. The first is to study the rational reduction of the negative list of foreign investment access.At present, we are evaluating the effect of the implementation of the negative list for foreign investment access in the past few years, in-depth understanding of the demands of local and foreign-funded enterprises in expanding market access for foreign investment, and studying policy measures to further expand opening up. The second is to implement the policies that have been issued in detail. In-depth implementation of the new version of the “Catalogue of Industries Encouraging Foreign Investment” and “Several Policies and Measures on Promoting Foreign Capital Expansion, Stabilization, and Quality Improvement by Focusing on the Manufacturing Industry” will promote the implementation of various policies and guide foreign investment to invest more in advanced manufacturing, modern Key areas such as service industry, high-tech, energy conservation and environmental protection, and key regions such as the Midwest and Northeast.

The third is to continue to play the role of the special class mechanism for major foreign investment projects. Strengthen the guarantee of elements, further optimize the whole process service system, and track and solve the problems and difficulties encountered in the project construction process in a timely manner. The fourth is to better play the role of the development zone as a platform for attracting investment. Improve the development zone management system, improve industry, technology, green and environmental protection and other supporting policies, improve the efficiency of development zone construction and operation, strengthen the development zone’s function of attracting investment, and promote the high-quality development of the development zone. Fifth, do a good job in foreign investment promotion services. We will hold a series of international industrial investment and cooperation activities to provide a platform for multinational companies to invest in China and local investment attraction, and to further strengthen communication with foreign-funded enterprises and foreign chambers of commerce. Just today, the “National Development and Reform Commission and the US Multinational Enterprises High-Level Roundtable in China – Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Station” was held in Guangzhou, which received extensive attention from friends from the media. In the future, a series of exchange activities will be held to timely Coordinate and solve the problems and reasonable appeals reported by enterprises, and provide high-quality services for multinational enterprises to invest in China.

We firmly believe that walking with China is walking with opportunities, and investing in China is investing in the future. Foreign-funded enterprises are welcome to invest in China to achieve mutual benefit, win-win results and common development.

The Paper reporter:

The price of live pigs has been low recently, how do you view the market situation in the coming period? What measures will the country take to stabilize the price of live pigs in the next step?

Meng Wei:

We have also noticed that since the beginning of this year, due to the relatively sufficient market supply and weak pork consumption, the price of live pigs has generally been running at a low level. Recently, we have organized relevant parties to analyze and judge the pig market situation in the later period. According to the analysis of relevant parties, the current domestic hog production capacity is generally at a reasonable and sufficient level, and the possibility of further significant decline in hog prices is small; with the steady recovery of pork consumption in the later period, hog prices are expected to gradually rise to a reasonable range.

In the hog and pork markets, production is connected at one end and consumption at the other. Do a good job of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices. It is necessary to prevent excessively high meat prices from increasing the burden on residents, and to prevent too low meat prices from hurting the enthusiasm of breeding enterprises. In recent years, we have continuously summarized and improved the practical experience in the regulation and control of the price of live pigs and pork, and specially issued a plan for the adjustment of pork reserves. In view of the low price of live pigs this year, we issued early warning information in a timely manner, and in February, together with relevant departments, listed the first batch of 20,000 tons of central pork reserves for this year, urging and guiding all regions to simultaneously purchase and stockpile “support the market”.

In the next step, our committee will continue to closely track the dynamics of the live pig market, especially strengthen the monitoring of key indicators such as the stock of fertile sows and changes in the stock of live pigs; and cooperate with relevant departments to carry out the adjustment of central pork reserves in a timely manner in accordance with the provisions of the pork reserve adjustment plan. When necessary, increase efforts to promote the smooth operation of the pig market. At the same time, it is recommended that farmers arrange production and operation reasonably, and maintain a normal rhythm of slaughtering and supplementing.

People’s Daily Online reporter:

In October last year, the National Development and Reform Commission issued a document to increase efforts to support the development of private investment, which specifically mentioned attracting private capital to participate in key construction tasks. May I ask what progress has been made in this work in the past six months? How will we promote the participation of private capital in the construction of major projects in the next step?

Meng Wei:

Our committee attaches great importance to the development of private investment, and last year issued a special document to continue to increase support. Judging from the progress, the 14th Five-Year Plan’s 102 key projects in key areas have been broken down into specific projects to attract private capital to participate; to strengthen the connection of social capital investment and financing cooperation, among the more than 50,000 projects promoted by various places since last year More than 9,000 projects have attracted the participation of private capital, involving private investment of 2.9 trillion yuan; released and promoted 24 typical cases, and supported the revitalization of projects through the issuance of real estate investment trust funds (REITs) in the infrastructure field. Thanks to the joint efforts of all parties, the enthusiasm of private capital to participate in major national projects and projects to make up for shortcomings has continued to increase.

In the next step, we will work with relevant parties to enable more private capital to participate in the construction of major national projects by building mechanisms, strengthening services, focusing on the early stage, optimizing the environment, promoting financing, and focusing on demonstrations.

One is to build a mechanism. Strengthen overall planning and system deployment, establish a mechanism to encourage private capital to participate in the construction of major projects, do a good job of scheduling, promote key projects on a regular basis, and form a promotion pattern of upper-lower linkage and horizontal coordination.

The second is strong service. Strengthen information release and guidance, rely on the national investment project online approval and supervision platform, and actively recommend attractive projects to private capital. At the same time, promote localities to solve problems in the process of project public promotion and introduction of private capital in a timely manner, clarify support measures, provide relevant services, and create good conditions for project implementation.

The third is to focus on the early stage. For major national projects and short-board projects that have attracted private capital participation, we will promote the acceleration of preliminary work procedures such as project review and preparation, planning and site selection, land use and sea use, environmental impact assessment, and construction permits, and implement various construction conditions. Encourage private investment to participate in the revitalization of state-owned stock assets, and reduce the difficulties such as the complicated preliminary work faced by private capital participating in new projects.

The fourth is an excellent environment. Implement relevant policies and measures, clarify that the nature of ownership should not be used as the selection criterion, and factors such as enterprise size, registered address, and local tax contributions should not be used as the main criteria for bid evaluation. When arranging all kinds of government investment funds, private capital will be treated equally, and major projects involving private capital will continue to be supported through policy-based developmental financial instruments.

The fifth is to promote financing. Promote financial institutions to increase credit support for private investment projects in accordance with market principles. Encourage private capital to revitalize their own assets through property rights transactions, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition and disposal of non-performing assets, etc., support qualified private investment projects to issue real estate investment trust funds (REITs) in the infrastructure field, and increase investment enthusiasm.

The sixth is to grasp the demonstration. Summarize the good experience and practices of typical places, typical enterprises, and typical projects in a timely manner, strengthen publicity and reporting, replicate and promote them at the national level, play a leading role, and attract more private capital to participate in the construction of major projects.

China Business News reporter:

Now is the time for spring plowing and spring sowing. How can the Development and Reform Commission ensure the supply and price stability of chemical fertilizers?

Meng Wei:

As the reporter said, it is currently the critical stage of spring plowing and spring sowing, and ensuring the supply of chemical fertilizers is related to the overall situation of agricultural production and food security. Our committee conscientiously implements the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, gives full play to the role of the cross-departmental chemical fertilizer supply and price stabilization mechanism, pays close attention to all aspects of production, supply, storage and sales, and does a solid job in the following four aspects.

One is to investigate the facts first. Since the beginning of this year, we have repeatedly investigated the supply and demand situation of chemical fertilizers at the grassroots level, understood the real situation of the market, and listened to the opinions of local governments, associations, enterprises and farmers. In early February, an on-site research meeting was held in Xinxiang, Henan Province, to study and judge the situation of chemical fertilizer supply and price stability during the spring plowing period, and to promote the good experience and good practices of chemical fertilizer supply in Heilongjiang, Henan, Hunan, Qinghai and other provinces.

The second is to fully deploy and implement responsibilities. In conjunction with relevant departments and units, a notice was issued, focusing on making arrangements for ensuring the supply of raw materials for spring plowing chemical fertilizers, smooth transportation and circulation, playing the role of reserves and import and export regulation, and standardizing market order, etc., clarifying and compacting the responsibilities of all parties.

The third is to strengthen supervision and coordination. Supervise and guide relevant parties to implement work tasks in place, especially in response to the “three shortages” problems faced by some fertilizer production enterprises at the beginning of the year, that is, lack of raw materials, energy, and transportation capacity, and actively coordinate with relevant parties to effectively resolve the contradiction between production and demand. .

The fourth is to invest in reserves in a timely manner to fill the gap. Make full use of the role of national chemical fertilizer commercial reserves in regulating the market, supervise and guide relevant storage companies to implement chemical fertilizer commercial reserves before spring plowing, and actively release reserves according to requirements and rhythms during spring plowing. As of the end of March, a total of 5.29 million tons has been released, and more than 5 million tons will be released in April, effectively meeting the fertilizer demand for agricultural production.

In general, although due to the comprehensive influence of factors such as rising factor costs, unstable market supply and demand, and international market fluctuations, the current price level of chemical fertilizers is still higher than in normal years as a whole. The basis for stable supply and price is better than last year. According to the monitoring of relevant associations, the supply of urea, diammonium phosphate and potassium chloride in the first quarter increased by 7.2%, 1.4% and 11.1% respectively year-on-year. Compared with the same period last year, the current urea price is basically flat, the phosphate fertilizer has risen slightly, and the potash fertilizer has dropped significantly. Most fertilizers continue to be lower than the international market, of which diammonium phosphate and monoammonium phosphate are more than 15% lower than the international market.

In the next step, we will strengthen the analysis and judgment of the chemical fertilizer market, promote the coordination of production, supply, storage and sales, continue to do a good job in the macro-control of the chemical fertilizer market, and effectively guarantee the fertilizer needs of agricultural production.

China Daily reporter:

Just now the spokesperson mentioned the establishment of a special class for major foreign investment projects. What is the original intention? What are the aspects of “major” foreign investment projects? How will it play out this year?

Meng Wei:

In order to implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council on stabilizing foreign investment, and promote the construction of landmark foreign investment projects, the National Development and Reform Commission, together with relevant departments and local governments, has set up a special class for major foreign investment projects, focusing on coordinating issues that need to be resolved at the national level Problems, mainly in planning, land use, sea use, environmental impact assessment, energy consumption, etc., open up green channels and promote project implementation.

Just now a reporter friend mentioned, how to understand “major foreign investment projects”? Judging from the projects coordinated by the special work class in recent years, there are several characteristics: First, the investment scale is large. The first six batches of major foreign-funded projects have a planned total investment of US$170 billion, and the investment in individual projects exceeds US$1 billion. So far, the completed investment has exceeded US$63 billion. The second is advanced technology. The leading technology of the project is outstanding, which is conducive to my country’s strengths and weaknesses and the promotion of industrial transformation and upgrading. The third is to help stabilize the supply chain of the industrial chain. The project is conducive to driving the coordinated development of upstream and downstream enterprises, promoting the development of industrial clusters, stimulating local employment, and has relatively high economic and social benefits. Fourth, there are demands that need to be coordinated and resolved at the national level. For large-scale foreign-funded projects that do not require coordination at the national level, the local government will do a good job of tracking services.

This year, we will continue to play the role of the special class mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the first six batches of projects, so as to attract foreign capital inflow. At the same time, based on long-term development, we will improve relevant policies and measures in the field of foreign investment, effectively create a market-oriented, legalized, and international first-class business environment, and make greater efforts to attract companies from various countries to invest in China.

Shanghai Securities News reporter:

How do you view the recent rise in iron ore prices and what measures will be taken?

Meng Wei:

Recently, the price of iron ore has risen significantly. We have organized many meetings of market institutions and industry experts to analyze and judge the iron ore market and price trends. Relevant institutions and experts believe that there has been no major change in the supply and demand fundamentals of the iron ore market in the near future, and the price increase is mainly affected by multiple factors such as market expectations; with the gradual increase in global iron ore supply and the steady increase in domestic scrap steel supply, iron ore The supply and demand in the ore market tend to be loose, and the price may generally tend to fall.

In view of the obvious rise in iron ore prices, since the beginning of this year, we have continued to increase the joint supervision of iron ore spot futures with relevant departments, and have conducted many interviews and reminders to guide enterprises to comprehensively and objectively view the market supply and demand situation, and severely crack down on the spread of fake news. Price increase information, hoarding, price gouging, excessive speculation and other violations of laws and regulations, and resolutely maintain the normal order of the market.At the same time, continue to increase domestic iron ore exploration and development efforts, accelerate the construction of domestic iron ore projects, strengthen the recycling and utilization of recycled steel resources, and improve the ability to guarantee domestic resource supply. With the gradual effectiveness of relevant measures, the price of iron ore has dropped slightly recently.

In the future, we will continue to keep a close eye on the iron ore market dynamics, and work with relevant departments to take comprehensive measures such as supply assurance, demand adjustment, and market supervision to resolutely curb the unreasonable rise in iron ore prices and promote the smooth operation of the iron ore market.

Shanghai Securities News reporter:

We have noticed that the digital economy is becoming a new engine for China‘s economic growth. This year’s plan report also proposes to accelerate the development of the digital economy. What measures will the National Development and Reform Commission take in this regard?

Meng Wei:

In recent years, the digital economy has become one of the main engines of economic growth, and its role in promoting high-quality development has become increasingly prominent.By the end of 2022, the scale of my country’s digital economy will rank second in the world; digital infrastructure has achieved leapfrog development, and the world‘s largest optical fiber network has been built; the innovation capabilities of the digital industry have accelerated, and digital technology has gradually achieved remarkable results in empowering the real economy. my country has become the world‘s largest online retail market. Regarding the next steps you are concerned about, we will focus on five aspects to continue to strengthen, optimize and expand my country’s digital economy.

First, in terms of system construction, speed up the construction of the “1+N” basic system of data elements, promote qualified localities and industries to carry out pilot trials of the circulation and use of data elements, and coordinate the construction of a multi-level, diversified, and on-site and off-site integrated system. Data element market system.

Second, in terms of digital infrastructure, moderately advance the layout, accelerate the expansion and speed-up of optical fiber network, 5G commercial deployment and large-scale application, deeply implement the “East Counting and West Computing” project, and accelerate the digitalization and intelligent transformation of infrastructure.

Third, in terms of industrial innovation and development, cultivate a group of ecologically-led enterprises with core competitiveness, accelerate the creation of digital industrial clusters with international competitiveness, and support platform enterprises to show their talents in leading development, creating jobs, and international competition.

Fourth, in terms of digital transformation, strengthen the guidance of all-round and full-chain digital transformation policies in various fields and industries, improve the level of “wiring the cloud and using data to empower intelligence”, promote the integration and development of the new generation of information technology and primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and support leading enterprises , Third-party service companies drive small and medium-sized enterprises to accelerate the pace of transformation.

Fifth, in terms of international cooperation, actively put forward the “China Initiative” and implement the results of the Global Development High-Level Dialogue in the field of digital economy. Actively provide the “China Plan”, promote the entry into the “Digital Economy Partnership Agreement”, carry out bilateral and multilateral digital economy governance cooperation, and create a favorable international environment.

Dragon TV reporter:

We have noticed that this year marks the 5th anniversary of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta being elevated to a national strategy. What are the considerations for promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta in the next stage?

Meng Wei:

On November 5, 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping announced at the first China International Import Expo that he would support the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region and upgrade it to a national strategy. In recent years, our committee has worked with the four provinces and cities of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui and relevant departments to conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, pay close attention to the implementation of the Yangtze River Delta Regional Integration Development Plan and the “14th Five-Year Plan” implementation plan, and promote the development of the Yangtze River Delta. Integrated development has reached a new level. In 2022, the total economic volume of the Yangtze River Delta region will reach 29 trillion yuan, which is equivalent to 1/4 of the national GDP, and the country’s strong and active growth will be further consolidated.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta becoming a national strategy. We will closely follow the two key points of “integration” and “high quality”, further innovate the system and mechanism, and focus on five aspects to promote the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. Make new progress.

The first is to strengthen the construction of a collaborative innovation industry system. In-depth implementation of the joint research plan of the Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology Innovation Community, promote the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor and the collaborative linkage along the Shanghai-Nanjing Industrial Innovation Belt, promote the upgrading and transfer of traditional industries, strengthen the complementary advantages between cities and upstream and downstream coordination, and comprehensively improve the supply chain of the Yangtze River Delta industry chain Resilience and security levels.

The second is to improve the level of infrastructure connectivity. Optimize the layout, structure, function and system integration of infrastructure, accelerate the construction of the Shanghai-Suhu Railway and the Tongsu-Jiayong Railway, and efficiently promote the construction of the Yangtze River Delta on the track. Coordinate the construction of cross-regional energy infrastructure, improve the layout of regional water conservancy development, and build a smart logistics system in the Yangtze River Delta.

The third is to accelerate the construction of a happy and livable Yangtze River Delta. Strengthen the joint protection and joint management of the ecological environment, and implement a new round of comprehensive management of the water environment in the Taihu Lake Basin. Improve the value realization of ecological products, cross-basin and cross-regional ecological compensation mechanisms, and strengthen the protection of important ecological spaces such as wetlands. Improve the social governance system of co-construction, co-governance and sharing, improve the level of digital, refined, and collaborative governance, and improve the ability of residents in the Yangtze River Delta to work and live in different places.

The fourth is to promote a higher level of coordinated opening up. Make better use of Shanghai’s leading role and accelerate the construction of the “five centers” of international economy, finance, trade, shipping, and technological innovation. Deeply promote the construction of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and Lingang New Area, promote the coordinated development of the Yangtze River Delta Pilot Free Trade Zone, and further enhance the level of Hongqiao International Opening Hub.

The fifth is to innovate the system and mechanism of integrated development. Continue to deepen the system construction of the Yangtze River Delta Ecological Green Integrated Development Demonstration Zone, and form more innovative experience. Promote the construction of high-quality county-level development demonstration sites in Jiashan, Zhejiang, and create a model for high-quality county-level development across the country. Accelerate the construction of northern Anhui to undertake industrial transfer clusters, and deepen the pairing cooperation between cities in Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang and cities in northern Anhui.

Source: National Development and Reform Commission