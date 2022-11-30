Home Business NATIONAL ELEC H (00213) released its interim results, the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$21.33 million, a year-on-year decrease of 66.86%, and the interim dividend was HK0.5 cents per share | Profit_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

NATIONAL ELEC H (00213) released its interim results, the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$21.33 million, a year-on-year decrease of 66.86%, and the interim dividend was HK0.5 cents per share | Profit_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
NATIONAL ELEC H (00213) released its interim results, the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$21.33 million, a year-on-year decrease of 66.86%, and the interim dividend was HK0.5 cents per share | Profit_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

NATIONAL ELEC H(00213) announced the results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of HK$266 million, a year-on-year decrease of 28.82%; profit attributable to shareholders of HK$21.33 million, a year-on-year decrease of 66.86%; earnings per share of HK$2.26 cents , intends to distribute an interim dividend of 0.5 HK cents per share.

During the period under review, the property development and investment business performed satisfactorily. The Group’s boutique hotel business performed well, with growth in both turnover and profit during the period under review. During the same period, the turnover and profit of the Group’s watch manufacturing and watch accessories trading segments decreased.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Tianci Materials: Profits in the fourth quarter did not increase significantly from the previous quarter, which was mainly affected by two aspects – yqqlm

You may also like

Pompili (Veratour): «Sold out for the bridge of...

Bilibili’s business turning point is approaching?”Strong medicine” is...

Wall Street: Hong Kong effect is not enough,...

Conference Site丨”Stable Enterprises and Safe Agriculture Escort Entity”...

The illegal hiring is growing: in the fields...

Ascopiave and Hera acquire 92% of Asco Tlc...

Energy transition, gradualness and Italian supply chains to...

Hera Group and Ascopiave acquire 92% of Asco...

Double-digit increases for Christmas holidays in the mountains

Germany inflation slows to 10% pa in November

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy