You can make money when other people chop their hands on Double Eleven, Feitian Moutai is waiting for you! There are also limited-time low-price discounts on seven major investment tools, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

NATIONAL ELEC H(00213) announced the results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of HK$266 million, a year-on-year decrease of 28.82%; profit attributable to shareholders of HK$21.33 million, a year-on-year decrease of 66.86%; earnings per share of HK$2.26 cents , intends to distribute an interim dividend of 0.5 HK cents per share.

During the period under review, the property development and investment business performed satisfactorily. The Group’s boutique hotel business performed well, with growth in both turnover and profit during the period under review. During the same period, the turnover and profit of the Group’s watch manufacturing and watch accessories trading segments decreased.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!