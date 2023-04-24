Home » National Energy Administration: From January to March, the installed capacity of solar power generation was about 430 million kilowatts, an increase of 33.7% year-on-year_FuturesView_Futures_证券星
National Energy Administration: From January to March, the installed capacity of solar power generation was about 430 million kilowatts, an increase of 33.7% year-on-year

(Original title: National Energy Administration: From January to March, the installed capacity of solar power generation was about 430 million kilowatts, an increase of 33.7% year-on-year)

On April 23, the National Energy Administration released the national power industry statistics from January to March.

As of the end of March, the country’s cumulative installed power generation capacity was about 2.62 billion kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 9.1%. Among them, the installed capacity of wind power is about 380 million kilowatts, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year; the installed capacity of solar power is about 430 million kilowatts, an increase of 33.7% year-on-year.

From January to March, the cumulative average utilization of power generation equipment across the country was 868 hours, 31 hours less than the same period of the previous year. Among them, 544 hours of hydropower, 92 hours less than the same period of last year; 1097 hours of thermal power, 18 hours less than the same period of last year; 615 hours of wind power, 61 hours more than the same period of last year; 1864 hours of nuclear power, 17 hours more than the same period of last year; Solar power generation was 303 hours, an increase of 3 hours over the same period of the previous year.

From January to March, the investment in power projects of major power generation enterprises across the country was 126.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 55.2%. Among them, solar power generation was 52.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 177.6%; nuclear power generation was 16.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 53.5%. Power grid projects completed an investment of 66.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%.

Note: 1. The electricity consumption of the whole society is the full caliber data, and the national power supply is the dispatch caliber data. 2. In the “year-on-year growth” column, the indicators marked with * are absolute quantities; the indicators marked with ▲ are percentage points.

