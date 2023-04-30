National Energy Administration: In the first quarter, the electricity consumption of the whole society exceeded 2.1 trillion kwh, an increase of 3.6% year-on-year – Teller Report

National Energy Administration: In the first quarter, the electricity consumption of the whole society exceeded 2.1 trillion kWh, an increase of 3.6% year-on-year

The reporter recently learned from the National Energy Administration: In March, the electricity consumption of the whole society was 736.9 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%. In terms of industries, the electricity consumption of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries increased by 17.1%, 6.4%, and 14% year-on-year respectively; the electricity consumption of urban and rural residents decreased by 5.7% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, the total electricity consumption of the whole society was 2120.3 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%. The growth rate of 3.6% was 1.3 percentage points higher than that from January to February. In terms of industries, the electricity consumption of the primary industry was 26.6 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%; the electricity consumption of the secondary industry was 1,381.7 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%; the electricity consumption of the tertiary industry was 369.6 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 4.1% %; urban and rural residents’ living electricity consumption was 342.4 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 0.2%.

According to the relevant person in charge of the China Electricity Council, in the first quarter of this year, the growth rate of electricity consumption in industry and manufacturing was higher than the average level of the whole society. The national industrial electricity consumption exceeded 1.36 trillion kWh, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%, accounting for 64.2% of the total electricity consumption of the society. In the manufacturing industry, the total electricity consumption of the four major high-energy-carrying industries was 565.7 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 4.2%; the electricity consumption of high-tech and equipment manufacturing was 211.3 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 4%; billion kwh, a year-on-year decrease of 1.7%; electricity consumption of other manufacturing industries was 113.6 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%.

Specifically, in March, the electricity consumption of the national manufacturing industry was 385.5 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 7.4%; An increase of 530 million kWh/day.

In terms of regions, in the first quarter, the electricity consumption of the whole society in the eastern, central, western and northeastern regions was 947.9 billion, 404.9 billion, 644.1 billion and 123.4 billion kwh, respectively, with growth rates of 2.5%, 2%, 6.4% and 3% respectively. %; 26 provinces achieved positive growth in the electricity consumption of the whole society. In March, there were 28 provinces with positive growth in electricity consumption. (Reporter Ding Yiting)