National Fitness Sharing Asian Games! 2023 Hangzhou High Tower Competition ignites the whole city_Hangzhou Net

National Fitness Sharing Asian Games! 2023 Hangzhou High Tower Competition ignites the whole city

In order to welcome the arrival of the Asian Games, create a strong atmosphere for the Asian Games, and effectively improve the sense of participation and experience of the citizens, on the morning of June 18, the “National Fitness Sharing Asian Games” 2023 Hangzhou Tower Race was fired at the Raffles City Center in Hangzhou. run. Nearly a thousand runners gathered in Hangzhou, from the 0-meter ground to the 250-meter finish line (the 60-story, 1647-step Hangzhou Raffles City Tower 2), and jointly staged a racing battle on the stairs.

There are three groups in this competition: men’s group, women’s group and family group. The contestants shuttle between the towering towers, write a magnificent chapter of the city’s landmarks with their feet, and interpret the spirit and strength of the whole Hangzhou.

As an event certified by the World Tower Racing Association, the event gathers elites. Soh Wai Ching, an athlete from Malaysia who is currently ranked No. contest. Wang Guolong, Christy Kalksma and other top three athletes in previous competitions also gathered on the banks of the Qiantang River again, aiming to defend their honor. In addition, Wang Lin, the world champion of badminton, also came to the scene to call for the event and the Asian Games, and went to the peak appointment together.

In order to bring out the “long tail effect” of the event, the organizing committee of this event compiled the consumption coupons of cooperative merchants into the “Event Guide” for the first time, providing athletes with various discounts during the event cycle, and stimulating the consumption vitality of “sports +” , Share “Uptown Interesting”.

At present, the sport of tower racing is becoming an important part of people’s healthy lifestyle, and building sports scenes have gradually formed and been widely promoted. The Hangzhou Asian Games is less than 100 days old, and the Hangzhou Tower Race, which has returned with full strength, has shown the world a dynamic, vigorous and confident Hangzhou.