National online media trip to Shanxi｜Jinneng Photovoltaic: Going green will bring good “light” scenery to thousands of households_Yellow River News Network

National online media trip to Shanxi｜Jinneng Photovoltaic: Going “green” to bring good “light” scenes to thousands of households

Huanghe News Network (Reporter Zhao Hanlin) – Continuously converting light energy into electrical energy, protecting green waters and green mountains while creating mountains of gold and silver. Today, Shanxi’s photovoltaic industry has experienced “acceleration”. On December 11, the 18th National Online Media Shanxi Tour Interview Team visited Jinneng Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Jineng Photovoltaic”) located in Jinzhong City to experience the charm of photovoltaic power generation on the spot.

On Jinergy Photovoltaic’s 4GW TOPCon high-efficiency photovoltaic cell production line with an annual output, busy and orderly 5G smart cars can be seen everywhere. “This makes me feel that this production workshop is very smart and very modern,” said Zhu Min, a reporter from Ningxia News Network. From this, we can see Shanxi’s technological innovation and technological innovation in energy transformation, and feel Shanxi’s determination in energy transformation.

Here, each silicon wafer needs to go through 14 processes such as texturing, boron expansion, and coating, and finally becomes the core component of the photovoltaic module—photovoltaic cell. Not long ago, Jinergy Photovoltaic’s TOPCon high-efficiency photovoltaic cells successfully rolled off the production line and received sales orders. The photovoltaic power conversion efficiency reached over 25.5%, maintaining a global leading level.

The photovoltaic industry is a technology-based industry with the characteristics of rapid product iteration and upgrade. Since its establishment, Jinergy Photovoltaics has ushered in three stages of rapid development of the photovoltaic industry. It has continued to make breakthroughs in battery technology and rapidly expanded its manufacturing scale. It has built a globally technologically and cost-competitive battery and module production capacity, and its sales markets are spread all over the world.

In recent years, the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have attached great importance to the development of the photovoltaic industry, taking it as an important direction to ensure national energy security, promote energy structure optimization and green transformation, and build a modern industrial system with Shanxi characteristics. They have actively extended and strengthened the chain, attracted A large number of photovoltaic industry enterprises have settled in Shanxi, promoting the cluster development of the photovoltaic industry. By the end of 2023, the comprehensive production capacity of the province’s photovoltaic industry will stabilize at more than 20GW.

“Carbon” takes a new path and goes “green”. The photovoltaic industry has added new green momentum to Shanxi’s high-quality transformation and development, lighting up Shanxi’s path to green development.

