National Standing Committee Prioritizes Pharmaceutical R&D and Medical Equipment Growth in Latest Meeting

The latest tone of the National Standing Committee! The whole chain supports pharmaceutical R&D and guides the development and growth of leading pharmaceutical companies

Good news for the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment industry!

On August 25, Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, presided over the executive meeting of the State Council, deliberated and approved the “Action Plan for the High-quality Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry (2023-2025)”, “The Action Plan for the High-quality Development of the Medical Equipment Industry (2023-2025)” and “Guiding Opinions on Planning and Construction of Indemnificatory Housing”.

The meeting emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment industry are an important foundation for health care. Efforts should be made to improve the resilience and modernization level of the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment industry.

The meeting pointed out that to promote the construction of affordable housing, it is necessary to do a good job in the planning and design of affordable housing, use reform and innovation methods to promote construction, and at the same time pay attention to strengthening the construction of supporting facilities and the supply of public services.

Improve the resilience and modernization level of the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment industry

The meeting reviewed and approved the “Action Plan for the High-quality Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry (2023-2025)” and “The Action Plan for the High-quality Development of the Medical Equipment Industry (2023-2025)”.

The meeting emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry and the medical equipment industry are an important foundation for the health cause, which is related to the life and health of the people and the overall situation of high-quality development. It is necessary to focus on improving the resilience and modernization level of the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment industry, enhance the supply capacity of high-end drugs, key technologies, and raw and auxiliary materials, and accelerate the completion of my country’s high-end medical equipment shortcomings.

It is necessary to focus on the characteristics of difficult, long-term, and high-input pharmaceutical R&D innovations, provide full-chain support, encourage and guide leading pharmaceutical companies to grow stronger, and improve industrial concentration and market competitiveness.

It is necessary to give full play to the unique advantages of Chinese medicine in our country, increase protection, and maintain the safety of the development of Chinese medicine. It is necessary to attach great importance to the promotion and application of domestic medical equipment, improve relevant support policies, and promote the iterative upgrading of domestic medical equipment.

It is necessary to increase the training of medical-engineering compound talents, and support universities and enterprises to jointly cultivate a group of leading talents in the field of medical equipment.

Analysts pointed out that the development of the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment industry will also drive the development of related industrial chains, such as pharmaceutical raw materials and high-end medical equipment manufacturing.

The development of the pharmaceutical industry will accelerate

The pharmaceutical industry is a strategic industry related to the national economy and people’s livelihood, economic development and national security, and is an important foundation for the construction of a healthy China. According to the “2022 China Pharmaceutical Industry Economic Operation Report” by the China Pharmaceutical Enterprise Management Association, the added value of the pharmaceutical industry above designated size in 2022 will decrease by 1.5% year-on-year; enterprises above designated size in the pharmaceutical industry will achieve an operating income of 3,363.37 billion yuan.

The “14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry” once pointed out that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the opportunities for the development of my country’s pharmaceutical industry outweigh the challenges, and it is still in an important period of strategic opportunities. However, in the face of the new situation and new tasks, it is necessary to speed up the resolution of some outstanding problems that restrict the development of the industry. For example, the industrial ecology for the coordinated development of small and medium-sized enterprises has not yet formed, and the industrial concentration is not high; the quality control level in the fields of generic drugs, traditional Chinese medicine, and excipient packaging materials still needs to be improved; the export structure is upgraded slowly, and the international competitive advantage of high value-added products is not strong wait.

In this regard, the research report of CCID think tank believes that in the development of my country’s pharmaceutical industry, strategically, it should follow the United States and Switzerland, learn from advanced research and development experience, and take a path of comprehensive strength that pays equal attention to research and development and manufacturing. at the same time, attach importance to the security of supply, selectively learn from India’s experience, and rationally use the rules of compulsory imitation of drugs to ensure the security of my country’s biomedicine supply.

Zhou Jian, deputy director of the Consumer Goods Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said in February this year that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Research and formulate a series of policy measures such as strengthening the chain, supplementing the chain and stabilizing the chain, and improving the industrial technology innovation ecology. Strengthen the construction of a national manufacturing innovation center in the pharmaceutical field, integrate and gather innovation resources, and accelerate the industrialization of innovation results. Promote the construction of antiviral small molecule drugs and new vaccine technology platforms to meet emergency research and development and production needs.

Promoting the Construction of Indemnificatory Housing with Reform and Innovation

The meeting deliberated and approved the “Guiding Opinions on Planning and Construction of Indemnificatory Housing”.

The meeting pointed out that promoting the construction of indemnificatory housing is conducive to ensuring and improving people’s livelihood and expanding effective investment. It is an important measure to promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market and promote the establishment of a new model for the development of the real estate industry. It is necessary to do a good job in the planning and design of affordable housing, promote construction with reform and innovation methods, ensure the quality of housing construction, and at the same time focus on strengthening the construction of supporting facilities and the supply of public services.

Ye Fan, chief macro analyst of Southwest Securities, pointed out that my country’s housing security system mainly includes property rights housing, rental housing, and renovation projects. Renovation and renovation of old communities are also key points.

The National Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Work Conference held at the beginning of the year pointed out that this year, we should vigorously increase the supply of affordable rental housing, solidly promote the renovation of shanty towns, and start new construction to raise affordable rental housing, public rental housing, and shared property housing. 3.6 million sets (rooms) of resettlement houses were resettled.

Ye Fan said that the construction of indemnificatory housing in 2023 may directly bring about 110 billion to 170 billion yuan of decoration-related consumer demand to downstream consumption, but the new consumption is limited. The reduction in living costs brought about by the entry of guaranteed rental housing into the market may help to promote residents’ consumption in areas other than housing, and will also help alleviate the problem of the large gap between the rich and the poor in big cities. Indemnificatory rental housing may play a greater role in diverting demand than crowding out land supply, and will have a relatively greater role in stabilizing market rents.

Related reports

The national regular meeting is heavy! It is about medicine, medical equipment, and affordable housing!

Good! The latest deployment of the National Standing Committee! Promote the construction of affordable housing and strive to improve the resilience and modernization level of the pharmaceutical industry and medical equipment industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

