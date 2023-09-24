Home » Nationalized gas supplier Sefe will soon transport Russian LNG
Business

Nationalized gas supplier Sefe will soon transport Russian LNG

by admin
Nationalized gas supplier Sefe will soon transport Russian LNG

The Sefe company was formerly a Gazprom subsidiary but was nationalized last year. picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

The nationalized former Gazprom subsidiary Sefe is to transport Russian liquefied natural gas from Belgium to India next month. That reports „Bloomberg“.

The transport of Russian LNG raises questions, as the German government’s official position has so far been to prevent trade with Russia.

The company carries out transportation to fulfill contractual obligations with Russia and India.

In order to ensure security of supply in Germany, a subsidiary of the Russian company Gazprom was nationalized last year. The company now plans to transport Russian LNG, such as “Bloomberg“ reported.

Sefe will soon be transporting Russian liquefied gas

Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (Sefe) ran into financial difficulties after the outbreak of war in Ukraine and was nationalized at the end of 2022. According to Bloomberg, the company now plans to transport Russian liquefied natural gas next month. Port data would show that a Sefe ship was scheduled to pick up the Russian cargo in Belgium on October 1 for transport to India.

Read too

Fear of Russian spies? How an ex-Gazprom subsidiary, one of the largest German gas suppliers, wants to screen future managers

The delivery raises questions

A spokesman for Sefe confirmed in an email to Bloomberg that no German ports were involved in the deal and that the delivery was not intended for the German market. Nevertheless, the process raises questions.

Even if the cargo goes to India, it is alarming that a federally owned company is doing business with Russia, writes “Bloomberg”. Although it is not forbidden to buy Russian LNG, the German government has clearly taken a position against it. Constantin Zerger from German Environmental Aid told “Bloomberg” that it urgently needed to be clarified which members of the federal government knew about the deals. The Federal Ministry of Economics told “Bloomberg” that the incident was being investigated.

See also  Velasca accelerates on physical stores and sees revenues at 18 million euros

Read too

Europe wants to divest itself of fossil fuels from Russia by 2027 – but the plan has a major flaw

Sefe has to make the deliveries

The deliveries are part of Sefe’s previous contractual obligations. According to “Bloomberg”, the company has a long-term contract that regulates the purchase of Russian liquid gas and dates back to the time under Gazprom. Separately, Sefe also has long-term delivery obligations to the Indian gas importer Gail Ltd.

dead

You may also like

Couple Receives $1,410 Refund for Smelly Flight Experience...

90% super bonus, from 2 October applications to...

Examining the Challenges: EU’s Countervailing Investigation into Chinese...

Human trafficking in private – Behind closed doors:...

Salvini opens to building amnesty: “Evaluate amnesty on...

China (Anhui) Pilot Free Trade Zone: Three Years...

Germans see inflation and migration as important issues

Resolution 14 of 09/14/2023 – Participation in the...

Financial freedom: I answer questions on the internet

“The Green deal? Everything needs to be redone”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy