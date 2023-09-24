Nationalized gas supplier Sefe will soon transport Russian LNG

The Sefe company was formerly a Gazprom subsidiary but was nationalized last year. picture alliance/dpa | Annette Riedl

The nationalized former Gazprom subsidiary Sefe is to transport Russian liquefied natural gas from Belgium to India next month. That reports „Bloomberg“.

The transport of Russian LNG raises questions, as the German government’s official position has so far been to prevent trade with Russia.

The company carries out transportation to fulfill contractual obligations with Russia and India.

In order to ensure security of supply in Germany, a subsidiary of the Russian company Gazprom was nationalized last year. The company now plans to transport Russian LNG, such as “Bloomberg“ reported.

Sefe will soon be transporting Russian liquefied gas

Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (Sefe) ran into financial difficulties after the outbreak of war in Ukraine and was nationalized at the end of 2022. According to Bloomberg, the company now plans to transport Russian liquefied natural gas next month. Port data would show that a Sefe ship was scheduled to pick up the Russian cargo in Belgium on October 1 for transport to India.

The delivery raises questions

A spokesman for Sefe confirmed in an email to Bloomberg that no German ports were involved in the deal and that the delivery was not intended for the German market. Nevertheless, the process raises questions.

Even if the cargo goes to India, it is alarming that a federally owned company is doing business with Russia, writes “Bloomberg”. Although it is not forbidden to buy Russian LNG, the German government has clearly taken a position against it. Constantin Zerger from German Environmental Aid told “Bloomberg” that it urgently needed to be clarified which members of the federal government knew about the deals. The Federal Ministry of Economics told “Bloomberg” that the incident was being investigated.

Sefe has to make the deliveries

The deliveries are part of Sefe’s previous contractual obligations. According to “Bloomberg”, the company has a long-term contract that regulates the purchase of Russian liquid gas and dates back to the time under Gazprom. Separately, Sefe also has long-term delivery obligations to the Indian gas importer Gail Ltd.

