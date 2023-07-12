Home » Nationwide hydrogen highway is in the starting blocks
Nationwide hydrogen highway is in the starting blocks

In order for hydrogen to be able to play a major role in the future, it must be possible to transport it over long distances. The German transmission system operators (FNB) presented on Wednesday what the planned nationwide hydrogen core network could look like. “The aim is to convert as much as possible and not to build new,” said FNB Managing Director Barbara Fischer of the dpa. More than half of the lines through which hydrogen is to be routed in the future are now used as gas lines.

According to the current planning status, the network is to include lines with a total length of 11,200 kilometers. The FNB estimates the costs for this to be in the low double-digit billions. According to Fischer, there will be long connections from the north to the south of Germany and from east to west. It is particularly important to connect large industrial sites that cannot be operated in a climate-friendly manner without hydrogen. These include the steel and chemical industries.

