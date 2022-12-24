Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s hard to say whether the pandemic has reinvigorated the Christmas spirit and the desire to decorate one’s home with nativity scenes, figurines, incense and other religious-themed decorations. Or if we are faced with yet another confirmation of how much Covid has accelerated the familiarity of consumers around the world with online purchases. The fact is that between 2019 and 2022 Holyart, one of the largest e-commerce portals of sacred art and religious items in Europe, based in Reggio Emilia, saw its revenues grow by 81%, which this year will reach the 15 million.

And not only in Italy, a Catholic country par excellence, also home to the Vatican: «70% of our turnover is made abroad – explains Stefano Zanni, co-founder of the company together with partner Gabriele Guatteri – particularly in the United States, our second market, followed by France, Germany and Spain». Italy, on the other hand, is the country where the vast majority of the objects sold are produced, because Made in Italy also has primacy in sacred art.

90% of Holyart’s suppliers are Italian: there are cribs from Naples or Tuscany, wood carvers from Val Gardena, iron chisellers from Veneto and Lombardy. A market of niche excellences fragmented into dozens of highly specialized districts and thousands of small and very small craftsmen, very good in the product but a little less in sales. And this is where Holyart comes into play, which resists the competition of e-commerce giants such as Amazon thanks to a model of value-added services aimed at suppliers, who struggle to meet all the characteristics required by large marketplaces (barcodes, photos , videos, catalogues).

«We have a dedicated division that deals with all of this: we buy the products, then we take care of their packaging, image for the sale and all the logistics internally. We sell all over the world, thus helping these small companies to export», adds Zanni. Moreover, in addition to Zanni’s previous skills as a digital consultant, Holyart can count on those of Guatteri as a professional photographer and on a staff of about 50 people. Holyart has a catalog of over 60 thousand products, sold in 160 countries.

It all began in 2006, when Guatteri, in the process of transforming his business, needed to sell a series of religious articles that were in his shop. “Unfortunately, the window wasn’t in front of a bishopric or a religious monument, so it wasn’t easy to intercept potentially interested customers,” explains Zanni, who then had the idea of ​​riding the rising wave of e-commerce. A good idea: Holyart has always grown in double if not triple digits. This year the revenues related to Christmas (which accounts for about 25% of the total annual turnover) have doubled compared to 2019 (abroad they even made a +120%), those of the crib art have increased by 83 per one hundred.