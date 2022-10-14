Natixis IMin collaboration with “Wall Street Italia”meets the world of consulting in his roadshowentitled “Investing under stress: adapting the perspective to embrace change “. Six events, two hours of analysis, narratives and developments to bring the world of finance and economics closer to that of savers.

Using simple language, the roadshow will offer an unprecedented perspective on the market and thanks to the contribution of the management companies Man, Ossiam is Thematics AM (affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers) will translate this message into investment ideas. In the end, NIM Solutions it will give the necessary ideas for portfolio positioning.

The latest news from the WSI and Natixis roadshow

The roadshow was accredited by Efpa Italy for the purpose of maintaining certifications ESG, EIP, EIFA ed EFP. The event will be built as a popular broadcast, with dynamic and narrative elements. The discussion will not end with the roadshow, but can continue during the cocktail di networking post-event.

The issues addressed

The roadshow is aimed at financial consultants, private bankers e professional investors. We will answer the following questions:

In an uncertain economic context such as the present, how do they identify long-term trends and how to distinguish them from passing trends? With energy at the center of the news, how can an asset manager reconcile the search for yield with sustainability? Rising food prices and demographic pressures are one aspect of the sustainability risk. Is biodiversity therefore a new factor for the portfolio to consider?

There will also be among the roadshow speakers Leopoldo Gasbarrodirector of “Wall Street Italia”.

When will the WSI and Natixis roadshow be?

The roadshow will be held from 18 to 27 October 2022 in six Italian cities.

Firenze 18.10.2022 15.00 – 18.30 HUB FLORENCE

Via Panciatichini, 16 Roma 19.10.2022 15.00 – 18.30 HUB LVENTURE

Via Marsala 29 H Bologna 20.10.2022 15.00 – 18.30 THE STUDENT HOTEL

Via Aristotele Fioravanti, 27 Padova 25.10.2022 15.00 – 18.30 THEATER BOAT

Via Botanical Garden 12 Torino 26.10.2022 15.00 – 18.30 COPERNICO TURIN GARIBALDI

Valdocco Course 2 Milano 27.10.2022 15.00 – 18.30 COPERNICO CENTRAL MILAN

Via Copernico, 38

Places at each stage are limited due to anti-Covid regulations, so we recommend registering as soon as possible. The event will not be streamed, but will be held exclusively live.