NATO websites under hacker attack. Suspected pro-Russian Killnet

Yesterday (February 12), several NATO sites have been subject to a hacker attack. She reported it one spokesman dell’Atlantic Alliance to the Dpa news agency. The pro-Russian group of Killnet. The website of the NATO special operations headquarters (Nshq) is also not accessible. ”The experts NATO computers are actively facing a accident that hit some NATO websites. NATO regularly deals with cyber incidents and takes cyber security very seriously,” the NATO source told DPA.

The Killnet hacker group has been accused of being involved in cyber attacks to the websites of the Bundestag, the police and critical infrastructure in Germany.

Subscribe to the newsletter

