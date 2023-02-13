Home Business Nato, Hacker Attack on Several Alliance Websites, Suspected Pro-Russian Killnet
Business

Nato, Hacker Attack on Several Alliance Websites, Suspected Pro-Russian Killnet

by admin
Nato, Hacker Attack on Several Alliance Websites, Suspected Pro-Russian Killnet

NATO websites under hacker attack. Suspected pro-Russian Killnet

Yesterday (February 12), several NATO sites have been subject to a hacker attack. She reported it one spokesman dell’Atlantic Alliance to the Dpa news agency. The pro-Russian group of Killnet. The website of the NATO special operations headquarters (Nshq) is also not accessible. ”The experts NATO computers are actively facing a accident that hit some NATO websites. NATO regularly deals with cyber incidents and takes cyber security very seriously,” the NATO source told DPA.

The Killnet hacker group has been accused of being involved in cyber attacks to the websites of the Bundestag, the police and critical infrastructure in Germany.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Lufthansa bids to acquire stake in ITA Airways

You may also like

Pensions, reform in sight for women: 4-month “discount”...

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow...

Wall Street tries to recover. In the background...

Zes Ionica, green light for the first two...

Armani in the nautical, magnificence and background of...

Piazza Affari closes on a positive note. 2023...

Zelensky, the desperate solitude of ‘number one’, between...

Pnrr, the coordination structure is born: thus Meloni...

Sicuritalia acquires MAAT Security group and becomes the...

BNP Paribas launches the new Certificate Switch to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy