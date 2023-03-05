The sensational interview with Colonel Douglas MacGregor

Colonel Douglas MacGregor

In an interview on March 1, 2023, the Colonel Douglas MacGregor stated that 20,000 Polish soldiers were sent to fight in Ukraine by NATO. Of course, they wear Ukrainian uniforms, like the “consultants” who direct military operations on behalf of the United States. The Ukrainian resistance is a NATO business, it was possible thanks to the sacrifice of the Ukrainians, American intelligence and weapons sent by NATO.

However, “We are fighting the inevitable”: Ukraine is lost. Douglas MacGregor – former adviser to Donald Trump – may be considered an opponent of Joe Biden and as such is certainly partial, but it will be difficult to refute his statements.

Once again, what he says is enlightening and confirms the decisive role of the Deep State. In summary, the Americans have violated the Minsk agreements, established a neo-Nazi regime on the borders of the Russian Federation and set up laboratories for biological warfare, also financed by the company owned by Hunter Biden. The United States has invested a mountain of money in Ukraine, but “We don’t live in Europe”. Europeans have had enough of the war, the protests in Germany (and now started in France too) prove it. “Americans need to wake up”. Ukraine is not the 54th state of the United States. Since 2014, America has reorganized, trained and armed the Ukrainian army against Russia.

The question is: “What will we do now?”. His opinion is that until the Russian army is at the gates of Kiev, nothing will be done. Putin reacted to American provocations. Before the Russian invasion, the war in Donbass – which broke out in 2014 due to the coup d’état organized by the United States which caused the escape of the democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovych – had already caused about 14,000 deaths.

I recall the prophetic words of Giulietto Chiesa, 2015: “We are on the eve of a war, a great war. … I believe we are in great danger. They brought down Viktor Yanukovych in a Nazi coup. … Sixty million Italians are totally deceived every day by all the television channels and by all the most important newspapers”.

