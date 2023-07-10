NATO’s dilemmas at the Vilnius summit

Will Volodymyr Zelensky get the “clear signal” he has been clamoring for from NATO? At the upcoming Alliance Summit a Vilnius (11-12 July) issues of great importance for the future of Europe will be discussed, but the focus of the meeting will above all be relations with Kyiv. But what exactly is the Ukrainian president asking for and to what extent will his requests be reflected in the decisions of the summit?

The lingering specter of “World War III”

Ukraine’s entry into NATO with hostilities underway would risk bringing the alliance to one clash with Russia. A scenario that no member country has so far declared to contemplate. Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, NATO has ruled out direct intervention in the conflict, evoking the specter of a “third World war“, with a clear allusion to the risk of a nuclear exchange. This is why the alliance has rejected, among other things, Kyiv’s initial request to create one no-fly zone (no-fly zone) over the Ukrainian skies to counter Moscow’s air superiority.

This position has not changed: the alliance is not willing to make a commitment to the defense of Ukraine that implies direct involvement of the armed forces of member countries. Not only that: Washington has also constantly tried to dissuade Kyiv to take military action against Moscow, especially on the Russian territorywhich could trigger an uncontrollable escalation.

Will this attitude regarding Ukraine’s entry into NATO be able to change in the future? Yes – it is the answer that prevails in the alliance – but only when will the conflict end?.

The supporters of a rapid entry of Ukraine into NATO object, however, that conditioning it to the end of hostilities – in fact to a positive outcome of the conflict for Ukraine – gives veto power for Russia; on the contrary, he offers her an incentive to continue the war. That’s not a very convincing objection: Putin has a vital interest in avoiding defeat in any case. He clearly aims to prolong the conflict in the hope that the West will yield. This is his fundamental strategic calculation.

Nor is an entry of Ukraine accompanied by one conceivable, as some have proposed temporary suspensionagainst Kyiv, of article V of the founding treaty of the alliance which foresees the commitment to mutual defence. Such a move would be tantamount to a serious loss of credibility for NATO.

NATO-Ukraine relations after the end of the conflict

Therefore, Ukraine’s entry into NATO could only take place after the war, or at least after a stable armistice. The allies should reach an agreement on an outcome of the conflict that is satisfactory for the Ukrainians and reassuring for European security. It should be achieved an agreement on borders which NATO would undertake to defend in accordance with Article V. An understanding that would be easier, at least on paper, if Ukraine managed to reconquer all its territories, that is, if we returned to pre-2014 situation. However, it would be much more complicated if, even after the end of hostilities, Russia continued to occupy portions of Ukrainian territory. In that case, Kyiv would have to give up on taking back the territories still in Russian hands by force. Article V would only apply to the actually controlled territory by the Ukrainian government. An agreement similar to the one that applied to Germany when it joined NATO in 1955. At that time, however, the division of Germany had long been consolidated; in the case of Ukraine, the situation on the ground could remain unstable long after a ceasefire.

The question ofapplication of Article V however, it should not be underestimated. It stipulates that an armed attack against a member state is considered an attack on everyone. It is true that each State chooses the actions to undertake in defense of the ally under attack – they can be, for example, even only of an economic nature – and can also decide not to participate in a collective intervention, but, especially after the war of aggression of Russia, tends to prevail aextensive interpretation of the commitment to collective defense enshrined in Article V. US President Joe Biden defined it as “a sacred oath to defend every inch of NATO territory”. It is unthinkable that what is now true for more vulnerable allies, such as the Baltic countries, could not be true for Ukraine once it is a full member of NATO. It is not a commitment that can be made lightly to a country that is likely to remain in an open or latent conflict with a nuclear power for a long time to come.

Ukrainian requests and Biden’s response

Ukrainian leaders, starting with Zelensky, have realistically noted of these problems which are largely of a strategic nature, but also partly linked to the institutional mechanisms and practices of NATO. The Ukrainian president has acknowledged that Ukraine will have to wait for the end of the war before joining NATO. The Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba not only did he reiterate that Kyiv does not ask for direct NATO involvement against Russia, but he also said that aware that Ukraine’s entry into the alliance “will depend on the security situation”.

The requests of the Ukrainians to the heads of state and government who will meet in Vilnius are others. Basically two: let one be defined “clear roadmap” for the entry of Ukraine without further delay; and that the allies decide, already today, which ones security guarantees are willing to provide Ukraine pending the completion of the accession process, and even after, i.e. in addition to the commitments envisaged by the NATO treaty.

Requests that are not easy to satisfy in the light of what has been said. The problem is that the allies, before making commitments both in one direction – the entry of Ukraine – and in the other – security guarantees – will presumably continue to want to better understand come evolveor could evolve, the conflict. And indeed, the peremptory statements by Biden, in the interview given to CNN on the eve of the summit (July 9), are not particularly encouraging for the Ukrainians. Biden has excluding any automatism in Kyiv’s accession process, emphasizing that the US cannot make definitive commitments in this regard. An evaluation will be made only after the end of the conflict. He further reiterated that an entry of Ukraine would mean “going into war with Russia”. Avoiding this outcome, he has said several times, is his guiding star.

There will not be then one roadmap with fixed deadlines as the French president himself seemed to wish Emmanuel Macron. The Ukrainians would like a precise route to be decided at least by the end of this year. Others had proposed next year’s summit when the Alliance celebrates its 75th anniversary. Presumably, at least successive steps will be set for verifying the accession process.

On another point, Biden was clear: in his opinion, this verification must also concern the effective compliance by the Ukrainian side of the criteria for joiningincluding those pertaining to the democratization and respect for minority rights. On the contrary, Kyiv and the proponents of its rapid entry into NATO believe that Ukraine already fully satisfies the parameters. For this, they argue, it does not need to undergo the Membership Action Plan (Map) – the NATO program of support and assistance to countries involved in the accession process. Also Finland e Sweden, the first member Born since March, the second awaiting Erdogan’s go-ahead, have been exempted from the Map. However, the situation in Ukraine is different: it is a country that will have to achieve some important ones internal transformations to adapt to Western standards and that it will have to deal with the heavy legacy of the war on its political-institutional structure. Probably, even in the case of Ukraine, the Map will be set asideas a symbolic gesture, but the problem of progressive adaptation to the criteria for accession will not disappear overnight.

What security guarantees?

Biden was instead, apparently, more positive and open-minded on the other request made by Kyiv: the granting of security guarantees even before NATO entry. He actually gave a precise indicationwhen he spoke of an agreement for military support similar to the one Washington has with Israel: therefore not an alliance formalized in a treaty, but a strategic partnership agreement aimed at increasing Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia.

The case of Israel it is obviously very different from that of Ukraine. Israel can count on a conventional superiority over its adversaries and has an autonomous capability of deterrence thanks to its nuclear arsenal. But, beyond these differences, although not negligible, a similar commitment to Ukraine would already exist today much more believable of an application of article V, precisely in the light of what western countries, and the USA in primis, have concretely done so far.

L’hesitation to supply weapons for fear of an escalation has come progressively decreasing. The quantity and quality of material supplies have continuously increased. The US has already invested 47 billion dollars in military aid and more than 30 billion in economic assistance, the EU 54.9 billion euros in various forms of support. A fort resulted consolidation of political, economic and strategic ties. The commitment of Western countries to continue support for Ukraine “for as long as necessary” seems solid enough. Nor forget that the US has threatened “catastrophic consequences” in the event of a Russian nuclear attack. The deterrent power of such a threat should not be underestimated.

Security guarantees will have to be built on this basis. They may be provided to multilateral levelas many propose and the US certainly prefers, in more or less broad formats of “able” and “willing”, and implemented in various ways, through legislative acts or, as in the case of Israel, in periodic memoranda of understanding. Already in Vilnius new ones will then be decided consultation and cooperation mechanisms between NATO and Ukraine also with a view to strengthening the interoperability and integration between the armed forces.

In conclusion, signals of a will certainly be sent to Vilnius further rapprochement of Ukraine to the goal of NATO entry, including the creation of new consultation and cooperation mechanisms, but without setting rigid timetables. Building on what has already been achieved so far and the developing plans for further military support against Russia, the Vilnius meeting may also mark the beginning of a more concrete comparison on the security guarantees to be provided to Kyiv. These guarantees will be one of the pillars of the new security order which they will try to build in Europe after the end of the war.

