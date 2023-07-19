NATO’s missed opportunity on the prohibition of nuclear weapons

One wonders if the leaders of the NATO countries meeting at the Vilnius summit last week had been made aware of the fact that the meeting’s final communiqué reiterated, without any changes, the harsh language against the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons TPNW (Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons) already adopted by the Alliance in 2021 at the Brussels Summit.

It is known that the TPNW, which took effect in 2021, prohibits the possession, use, stationing abroad of nuclear weapons. Signed by 92 and ratified by 68 countries, it is opposed by all states that possess nuclear weapons or are under the “umbrella” of a nuclear power. Among them, NATO members have so far found themselves in the forefront in opposing the Treaty even if it, although in force, cannot be effectively applied without the adhesion of the states that possess nuclear weapons.

Arms control and NATO

First of all, it should be noted that, despite being a military alliance, NATO has maintained since 1967 (Harmel report) an eye of particular regard for the issues of non-proliferation and arms control. The best result was the Trattato INF (Intermediate Nuclear Forces) under which the Russians and Americans withdrew and destroyed hundreds of intermediate-range missiles in their possession. The process was initiated in compliance with a “double decision” adopted by NATO in 1979: the deployment of new nuclear weapons in Europe by proposing parallel negotiations with the Russians for their elimination.

The Atlantic attitude contrary to the new treaty manifested itself from the very beginning of yours negotiated in 2017: all the NATO countries evaded the obligation to participate in this negotiation. The only exceptions were the Netherlands which took part despite knowing that they were isolated and that they alone could not put forward the arguments of the Atlantic countries. Another missed opportunity was the refusal of NATO countries to participate as observers in the first Conference of States Parties to the TPNW held in Vienna in January of this year. In this case the dissenting voices were more numerous. In addition to the Netherlands, Norway and the candidate countries Sweden and Finland also participated as observers. Germany also significantly joined them.

Despite the epochal changes that have occurred from 2021 to today, NATO has not decided to update its language even if the objections it formulated two years ago are largely overcome. It was not the TPNW that jeopardized international peace and security, nor did it acquire, as feared then, the status of a customary norm. The failure of this year’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference is not the fault of the TPNW, and the countries that have joined the latter have refrained from highlighting the discrepancies, which nevertheless exist, between the TPNW and the NPT. Everyone recognizes today that the number one priority is to reduce the risk of nuclear weapon use and to condemn the threat of its use.

Future scenarios on prohibition

Maintaining dogmatic hostility against an agreement that finds considerable support among members of the international community is difficult to reconcile with seeking support for the sanctions promoted by the Atlantic countries against the Russian Federation following the aggression against Ukraine. In Vilnius the shot on the TPNW could have been adjusted: it was limited to breaking down an open door. A similar result emerged from the recent summit G7 which for having symbolically held in the martyr city of Hiroshima led to decidedly disappointing results in the nuclear field.

In view of the upcoming international deadlines, such as the imminent start of the review process of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the G20 summit, the First Commission of the UN Assembly dedicated to Disarmament and subsequently the second meeting of the states parties to the TPNW (in which the issue of observers will come up again), it is necessary for Western states to review and update their declaratory policy towards the main issues of arms control and in particular towards the TPNW.

