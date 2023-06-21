Natura law, agreement reached in the European Council

L’Italia spoke out against the Nature Restoration Law during the Council of the European Union on the Environment into program Luxembourg. This was confirmed by sources from the mMinistry of the Environment and Energy Security. Despite the opinion of our country, however, the fundamental Community Regulation for the restoration of habitat naturals reached an agreement on the general approach on the legislative proposal to start the final negotiation with the European Parliament.

The proposal aims to implement recovery measures that will affect at least 20% of the EU’s land and 20% of marine areas by 2030, and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050. It sets out specific objectives and obligations legally binding nature restoration measures in each of the ecosystems listed – from agricultural and forest lands to marine, freshwater and urban ecosystems.

The general approach will act as a mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on the final form of the legislation.

The Council text strikes a balance between maintaining ambitious objectives for nature restoration and flexibility for Member States in implementing the regulation, maintaining a level playing field and reducing administrative burdens.

The Council agreed that member states implement restoration measures that bring at least 30% of habitats in deteriorated terrestrial, coastal, freshwater and marine ecosystems into good condition by 2030. This would apply to at least 30% of the total area of ​​habitat types deemed not in good condition, as opposed to the area for each habitat group, as initially proposed by the Commission.

However, Member States should establish restoration measures on at least 60% by 2040 and at least 90% by 2050 of the area of ​​each habitat group which is not in good condition.