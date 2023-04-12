Private households were clearly restrained in their consumption of electricity and gas last year. Gas consumption fell by more than a fifth. According to an evaluation, the Berliners were particularly economical – the most gas was consumed in Saxony.

Dhe Germans saved a lot on energy consumption in the household last year. As the “Editorial network Germany(“RND”), citing a survey by the comparison portal Check24, German households consumed twelve percent less electricity and even 21 percent less natural gas compared to the previous year.

According to the report, the gas and electricity consumption specified by customers for all supply contracts concluded via Check24 in the previous year was considered. “Due to the sharp rise in gas prices last year, consumers were particularly economical,” said Steffen Suttner, Managing Director of Energy at Check24, the “RND”. The average consumption per household fell to almost 15,400 kilowatt hours. In 2021 there were still a good 4000 kilowatt hours more in gas consumption.

Households in the city states (Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen) would have held back the most in 2022. Berlin is right at the front with just under 11,000 kilowatt hours. Households in the cities have the smallest living space.

Accordingly, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Brandenburg rank in the middle, where between 15,000 and a good 17,000 kilowatt hours were consumed. The larger living space per household played an important role there, it is said. Saxony is listed as an outlier with almost 19,600 kilowatt hours.

It is striking that significantly more gas was needed in the east than in the west. According to the report, this could be related to lower temperatures and/or less well-insulated buildings.