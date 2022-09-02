The decline in the price of gas continues with the market betting on the resumption of Russian supplies from tomorrow through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Europe, closed since August 31 for maintenance.

The TTF contract in Amsterdam expiring in October, the reference benchmark for gas in Europe, marks a decline of 7% to 226 euros per megawatt hour after hitting an intraday low of 203 euros. They are 140 euros below the recent highs reached on August 16 at 346 euros.

“I am firmly convinced – said the president of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen – that it is time for a ceiling on the price of gas from Russian gas pipelines in Europe”. “If hostile countries put a ceiling on prices on Russian energy resources, Moscow – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov – will supply oil only to countries that adapt to market conditions”. Furthermore, “Russian gas will no longer exist in Europe if the EU imposes the price cap,” said the deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.