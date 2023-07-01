Nature – Environment Minister calls on industry to save more water

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke has increased the pressure on industry in view of persistent droughts and water shortages in Germany. “The climate crisis is changing our lives and our economies,” said the Green politician of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition).

“Even the major water consumers in industry must focus even more on using water sparingly,” said Lemke. She referred to the National Water Strategy to work with countries to develop guidance on what claims would be used in cases of water scarcity. “A central goal of the national water strategy is to secure drinking water in Germany in the long term,” said Environment Minister Lemke. As a result of the climate crisis, heat and droughts would become more frequent in Germany, and they would also change the availability of water in the long term, according to Lemke.

“That’s why we need an orientation framework for local or regional decisions in the event of water shortages. Together with the federal states and all relevant stakeholders, the federal government will therefore develop federal guidelines for dealing with water shortages,” said the minister. Concrete restrictions on water consumption will always be decided by the local municipalities in the future. There is also a particular focus on agriculture.

According to Lemke, the crop yields of many farmers are already threatened by droughts or heavy rains. “Of course, I can understand why there are demands for artificial irrigation, but of course that must not lead to overexploitation of our water supplies,” said the minister. Rather, what is needed is a development towards water-saving agricultural use.

HOME PAGE