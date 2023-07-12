Nature law, no rejection. EuroParliament, flop of EPP and right

EuroParliament, the proposal to reject the Commission text failed with 324 votes against, 312 in favor and 12 abstentions

Manfred Weber’s plan has failed. He failed to block the Nature Restoration Act. The resolution of rejection, proposed by the EPP – the popular group led by Weber – and supported by the right wing of the hemicycle, was rejected by the Strasbourg plenary: 312 votes in favour, 324 against and 12 abstentions. Among the opponents there are also sixteen MEPs of the EPP who have made a difference. The law was then approved, after a long series of amendments, with 336 votes in favor (of which 21 from the EPP), 300 against and 13 abstentions. Did the centre-left win? Not exactly. According to environmentalists, the version resulting from the vote was distorted by the changes also voted by the conservatives, brought practically to the same level as the version already approved by the Council (therefore by the States, in any case with Italy voting against) and much more watered down than the proposal initial of the European Commission. However, the data is all political. The coup attempted by Weber for a comfortable majority more to the right on green issues has not succeeded.

Paradoxically, Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Liberals of Renew, Greens and the Left have set up a majority which on this occasion managed to do without the largest group in Parliament. Popular and right-wing (Ecr and Id) speak of “disappointment”, of an “ideological law that will damage the economy”, which will hit farmers and fishermen. On the opposite side of the line they speak of “a victory for the planet, a step for the future of Europe”. The Italian parties were united: the government majority (Fdi, Lega and Fi) against the law, the opposition (Pd, M5s, Verdi) in favour.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

