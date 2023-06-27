Naughty Nuts founder learns lessons from bankruptcy

Benjamin Porten (left) and Lorenz Greiner had to file for bankruptcy for their nut butter startup Naughty Nuts in January 2023. Today the founders have learned their lessons. Naughty Nuts

Sleepless nights lie behind Benjamin Porten. At the beginning of the year, he and his co-founder Lorenz Greiner had to file for bankruptcy for their startup Naughty Nuts. Now the Founder speaks calmly and composedly. He feels relieved and has had a lot of time to reflect on issues, he says. It took almost half a year for the Cologne startup, which produces low-sugar, vegan organic nut butter from peanuts, almonds and cashews, to find a buyer.

According to current figures from Federal Statistical Office Insolvencies at German companies are increasing compared to the previous year. In March 2023, around 1,500 companies filed for bankruptcy – almost 200 more than in March 2022. In total, more than 4,100 company insolvencies were filed with the court in the first quarter of this year, which means an increase of around 18 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year. In most cases, the reasons for insolvency have to do with the energy crisis, rising production costs and, in the case of start-ups, a lack of financing.

Since June, the Cologne-based startup Naughty Nuts has been part of the Smart Organic Group, a Bulgarian manufacturer of sweet organic snacks that sells brands such as Bettr, Kookie Cat and Roobar. Porten describes the way there as an “emotional thriller”. With the refusal of the existing investors Bitburger Ventures, Food Labs and Döhler Ventures not to inject money for another round, the events would have rolled over in one day. That same morning, Greiner and Porten made their way to the Cologne District Court. There they were given an insolvency administrator directly by the law firm Goost & Nowak, “because they have an ongoing business“.