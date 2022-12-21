If the company goes, so do the employees. So for Azimut/Benetti, which is celebrating a record order book and confirmation of its first place in the world as a superyacht manufacturer with a second extraordinary bonus, in December, for the employees of the group’s five Italian offices. A bonus that effectively doubles the value of the thirteenth month.

The bonus, strongly desired by Paolo and Giovanna Vitelli and by the management at the helm of the company – they explain from the Avigliana headquarters – “is aimed at supporting employees in a critical moment of the international economy, which has seen the purchasing power of people to be significantly reduced due to inflation and the increase in the cost of living”.

A first bonus was paid in February 2022, following the publication of estimates on the increase in energy and fuel costs. Now, at Christmas, another extraordinary income, which “has a positive impact on the real purchasing power at a time when spending also means sharing with family and friends”.

“This extraordinary intervention by the top management also wants to be a strong sign of appreciation for the work of our team – they say from Avigliana – , made up of excellent skills that have allowed us to achieve growth objectives above expectations”.

The bonus is allocated through the provision of services and welfare tickets for a value based on income brackets, according to the provisions of the Aid Decree approved in November by the Council of Ministers. Employees will be able to enjoy complete tax relief and benefit from the gross figure, truly increasing their purchasing power, thanks also to the work carried out to guarantee many alternatives for using the tickets in each of the territories where the plants are present and where the employees live of the group: Piedmont, Liguria, Tuscany and Marche.

Furthermore, on 16 December, twenty-six young students – children of Azimut employees – were awarded a scholarship for academic merit at the Avigliana headquarters.