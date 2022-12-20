Home Business Nautica, Sanlorenzo acquires Equinoxe and aims at chartering
Boating is going strong, chartering is going very fast. Thus Massimo Perotti, the president of Sanlorenzo, the second largest superyacht manufacturer in the world according to Boat International’s Global Order Book 2023, saw a new area of ​​development for his group, and at the same time a further service for his customers, shipowners willing to rent your own boat or to rent one for yourself, perhaps of a different size or type. Hence, the acquisition of Equinoxe, the charter company based in Turin since 1986.

The deal was announced today. The agreement provides for the transfer of 100% of the shares of Equinoxe to Sanlorenzo for a value of 2.1 million euros, “of which approximately 10% will be paid over the next three years subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions”.

«In Equinoxe – explains Perotti – we have identified not only quality and excellence standards in line with our positioning, but also the specialist skills necessary to develop the Sanlorenzo Charter Fleet, the first mono-brand charter program in the world. With this operation we add an important element to the realization of our strategy, which sees in services, together with sustainability and technology and the supply chain, three further fundamental drivers that go to strengthen our business model, for growth between now and 2030 ».

