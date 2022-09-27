The Genoa International Boat Show closes its 62nd edition with 103,812 visitors, + 10.7% compared to those of 2021. Saverio Cecchi, the president of Confindustria nautica, which organizes the event with the operational arm of I Saloni Nautici, makes I note the data with pride.

All in all, he is a lucky president, because the nautical sector is doing well, with a growth of 31%, but above all because the same sector has managed to overcome Covid, and even accelerate in the post-lockdown, and with it also the Genoa Boat Show, which never stopped and was in a certain sense, for the industry, the made in Italy and for sea lovers, a symbol of “full speed ahead”.

They said

The traditional closing press conference is obviously the moment of thanks to the institutions and to the team that worked for the Salone. “A team – said Cecchi – that from tomorrow will design the 2023 Boat Show, scheduled from 21 to 26 September next year and which is not enough to be good, but to be the best”.

The compliments come from many, including the mayor Marco Bucci, for whom “the results have exceeded expectations”. Pride also for the response of the city, “which has been able to open up and function as a place of welcome and entertainment”. Bucci is also looking forward to 2023, when in June, «in the Levante waterfront which is taking shape, Genoa will be the final stage of the Ocean Race». The president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, echoes him: “This is the economy that works, that makes dreams come true, of which the Boat Show is the concentrate. Like the new Levante waterfront, the largest Italian urban redevelopment site, it is the dream of a better city that becomes reality. “

L’Ocean Race

The “Grand Finale” of The Ocean Race, the crewed world tour in stages, will see in Genoa a large village open from 24 June to 2 July 2023 in the Levante waterfront. Here the competing boats will arrive, events and entertainment will take place here with numerous activities available to visitors of all ages.

It will be possible to visit the boats that are the protagonists of the regatta and meet the sailors. Admire the trophies of the two classes – Vo 65 and Imoca60 – and learn about the different teams. There will be moments of celebration and celebration such as the “Athletes Parade” and the final awards ceremony. There will be a pavilion linked to sustainability in which to touch the state of health of the oceans and understand what actions have been taken to protect them and an innovation pavilion curated by the Blue District.

The Italian Sailing Federation, which will manage the organization of the regattas in the water with the support of Primazona Fiv, will be present in the village with two areas set up: the Next Generation Foil Academy powered by Luna Rossa and the Para Sailing Academy.

The regatta

At the start from Alicante, on January 15th, there will also be two Italian sailors, Francesca Clapcich and Giulio Bertelli. And before the world “arrives” in Genoa, the Ligurian capital will go around the world thanks to a “Business Lounge” in which the excellences of the territory and in general the “made in Italy” will be promoted.