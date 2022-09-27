Listen to the audio version of the article

For the nautical sector, especially for accessory manufacturers, the supply of raw materials is starting to become problematic, especially for what comes from the Far East. Alessandro Gianneschi, vice president of Confindustria nautica and president of the association’s accessories sector, said this at the Genoa Boat Show

«A year ago – he recalled – we carried out a survey on the increase in the delivery times of raw materials and components and price lists: there was a couple of weeks of delay and increases from 3 to 5%. Since the update made in February-March we have recorded a doubling. A month or two of delay in the delivery of raw materials and an abundant 10% increase in prices ».

Lighthouse on the warehouses

Many companies, he continued, “had begun to accumulate more material in stock and, for now, we still have some. Since we make a non-perishable mechanical product, these accessories were produced at the time of Covid, when we placed part of the staff on holiday without ever stopping our workshops “.

In October, Gianneschi promised, «we will update the survey again because it was useful, it anticipated a trend and led to greater planning and synergy; some companies have brought back some productions. With the further accumulation of delays, the risk is that they spill over to the final product ».

Delays in deliveries

With delays and prices more than doubled, he clarified, “the material in the warehouse will no longer be enough and it will be impossible to deliver the products on time. Coordination with shipyards will be necessary and it will become essential to define one with them priority list. So it is important to work together ».