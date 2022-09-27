Home Business Nautical, raw materials alarm for the supply chain
Business

Nautical, raw materials alarm for the supply chain

by admin
Nautical, raw materials alarm for the supply chain

For the nautical sector, especially for accessory manufacturers, the supply of raw materials is starting to become problematic, especially for what comes from the Far East. Alessandro Gianneschi, vice president of Confindustria nautica and president of the association’s accessories sector, said this at the Genoa Boat Show

«A year ago – he recalled – we carried out a survey on the increase in the delivery times of raw materials and components and price lists: there was a couple of weeks of delay and increases from 3 to 5%. Since the update made in February-March we have recorded a doubling. A month or two of delay in the delivery of raw materials and an abundant 10% increase in prices ».

Lighthouse on the warehouses

Many companies, he continued, “had begun to accumulate more material in stock and, for now, we still have some. Since we make a non-perishable mechanical product, these accessories were produced at the time of Covid, when we placed part of the staff on holiday without ever stopping our workshops “.

In October, Gianneschi promised, «we will update the survey again because it was useful, it anticipated a trend and led to greater planning and synergy; some companies have brought back some productions. With the further accumulation of delays, the risk is that they spill over to the final product ».

Delays in deliveries

With delays and prices more than doubled, he clarified, “the material in the warehouse will no longer be enough and it will be impossible to deliver the products on time. Coordination with shipyards will be necessary and it will become essential to define one with them priority list. So it is important to work together ».

You may also like

S&P warns Italy of Meloni: ‘difficult choices’. Draghi’s...

Fed, Mester: ‘unacceptable high inflation, further rate hikes...

Zhu Hong, senior statistician of the Industrial Department...

The key to advancing RMB internationalization is to...

Folding screen mobile phone new!Apple also has new...

The extension of the purchase tax exemption for...

The key to advancing RMB internationalization is to...

At the markets Giorgia Meloni is less afraid...

Enel behind the Ftse Mib: annual lows reached...

Brent drops below 85 dollars a barrel: recession...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy