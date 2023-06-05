Navi, Italy leader of the alliance for “zero emissions”

Commercial ships, Italy leader of the alliance for “zero emissions” at sea

When it comes to transport-related pollutant emissions of people and goods, the first thing that comes to mind are cars. Actually there are more than 60 thousand commercial shipsoperating all over the world every day, which they represent almost 3% of global CO2 emissions. To obtain significant reductions of these substances emitted into the atmosphere, according to experts, the way is to integrate electrification and energy storage with batteries.

However, there is a problem to be solved: batteries, to optimize power, recharge and duration, require consumption, therefore one navigation speed, as constant as possible. This is not a problem for ships used for long distances and which have to maneuver only when leaving their moorings or landing. Different speech for ferries, short-distance ships, passenger ships in maritime cities (like Venice) or fluvial. In this case the continue stop and go need to energy peaks not very compatible with current accumulators.

An international project

The EU V-Access project (Vessel advanced clustered and coordinated energy storage systems) di cui fanno parte 14 international partners that they have decided to pool their expertise. The project is about every part of the supply chain: from supercapacitors to superconducting magnetic energy storage systems to the design and control of on-board power systems and power electronics to life cycle analysis and ship classification to increase the technological readiness level of hybrid storage (i.e. the combination of a battery with supercapacitors, Smes or both). The ultimate goal is to arrive at an innovative DC on-board electrical network to flexibly control energy flows between the different storage technologies.

The alliance between industry and research

The V-Access project got it funding from the Horizon Europe research and innovation programme of the European Union and sees the collaboration of the world of research and industry. Among the partners they appear, in fact, on one side Fincantieri, Vard Electro, Vard Design, Skeleton Technologies, Asg Superconductors, Rina Germany, Rina Greece and, on the other hand, Polytechnic of Milan, University of Trieste, Genoa and Birmingham, as well as the research institutes Rse, Sintef Energy, Sintef Ocean. Partners who met this year at the Ieee Esarrs Itec (international conference on electrification systems for planes, ships and roads) at the Venice Arsenal giving the official start to the project.

“We are leading the way towards zero emissions by focusing on innovative electrical technologies for energy storage and management on board ships,” he explained. the coordinator of the project Giorgio Sulligoi of the University of Trieste. “We will work together to successfully integrate supercapacitor and superconductor technology aboard hybrid and electric vessels by the end of the decade.” ” This European project – he reiterated Pietro Tricoli of the University of Birmingham in the UK – will substantially contribute to creating the right synergies to move closer to the goal of decarbonising shipping”.