Navigating Internet Options in the United States: Tips for Travelers from Spain

Navigating Internet Options in the United States: Tips for Travelers from Spain

Traveling to the United States and want to stay connected to the Internet without breaking the bank? There are several options available to avoid hefty data charges while navigating the web in the US.

According to a report from Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, some of the main options include roaming with major companies, using prepaid SIM cards, or accessing public WiFi. However, it’s essential to be aware of the varying rates that operators apply for mobile data usage.

For example, if you’re a Movistar customer, using mobile data in the US can cost you 6.05 euros per day for 500 MB of data. If you exceed the 500 MB limit, additional charges apply, making it a potentially costly option for data usage.

On the other hand, Vodafone customers are in luck, as roaming in the US is included in their rate. This means they can use the Internet in the US under the same conditions as in Spain, without any extra fees. Additionally, calling and messaging to Spain also incur no additional costs.

Orange offers the Everywhere bonus, providing two options for browsing and talking from anywhere in the US. The first option includes 3 GB of data for 20 euros per week and 40 minutes of voice for an additional 12 euros. Alternatively, the second option offers 100 MB of data or 30 minutes of voice for 7 euros per day. While not the most competitive option on the market, it presents a reasonable alternative for travelers.

Ultimately, being informed about the available options and the associated costs is crucial for travelers looking to stay connected while in the US without incurring hefty charges.

