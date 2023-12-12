Navigating the Global Economic Landscape: Insights from Puerto Rico’s Association of Banks President

Moody’s has indicated that the global banking situation will be negative in 2024 due to strict monetary policies of central banks, resulting in low growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, the president of the Association of Banks of Puerto Rico (ABPR), Zoimé Álvarez Rubio, has stated that the Island’s financial institutions have always prepared to anticipate a local effect.

Álvarez Rubio stressed the importance of the projections of accreditation houses like Moody’s, indicating that they should serve to improve the relationships of both commercial banks on the Island and government alliances. She also pointed out that the local banking landscape has remained stable despite a bank crisis in the United States. This is due to the type of client and diversified risk that the entities have on the Island, as well as the level of capital and solidity.

The president of ABPR has expressed confidence in the local banking sector, citing stable outlooks from accrediting houses. She believes that the consolidation of banks on the Island will help local banks to have more stable capital, liquidity, and solidity. Álvarez Rubio also discussed the impact of global factors on local markets and the importance of being prepared and having solid bank and capital.

While there may be a negative global perspective related to the banking sector, Álvarez Rubio emphasized the importance of local considerations and the union between financial institutions and the government to provide necessary stability mechanisms. Regardless of the global outlook, she believes that the focus should be on maintaining stability in the local market.