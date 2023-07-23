Navigating the Liquor Industry: Opportunities and Challenges for Wine Companies in China

Title: China‘s Liquor Industry Faces New Development Opportunities Amidst Stock Market Challenges

The 2023 China High-end Wine Exhibition held in July has shed light on the future of the country’s liquor industry. A new development cycle has quietly begun, marked by the evident “Matthew Effect” – where enterprises with high-quality products and strong brands are likely to dominate the industry. As the liquor industry faces mixed circumstances, including “price inversion” caused by high inventory and the need for innovation in supply categories due to consumption upgrading, the question arises: can wine companies seize new opportunities for development and effectively manage their stocks?

Under the concept of “drink less, drink better”, China‘s high-end liquor experienced a six-year period of prosperity from 2017 to 2022. The market performance of core products from high-end liquor giants like Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye demonstrated steady price increases, leading to substantial revenue growth for these companies. However, the industry’s overall prosperity has faded, and a new adjustment period has commenced. The majority of liquor brands in the offline distribution market are dealing with an inversion phenomenon, where the purchase price exceeds the sales price, primarily due to high inventory levels.

The liquor industry in China consists of 963 designated-size liquor companies, which recorded a year-on-year decrease in output for 2022. While industry leaders like Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye continue to exhibit strong profitability and comprehensive strength, regional liquor companies are facing significant survival challenges. The 20 A-share listed liquor companies contributed more than half of the industry’s revenue, but these companies also currently face an inventory value of 132.8 billion yuan. The industry is grappling with an increase in social inventory, resulting in sluggish market sales.

In Weifang, Shandong, liquor retailer Mr. Ji has observed a decline in the sales of famous wines, except for Feitian Moutai. Most wines, including non-famous brands, have experienced a price reversal. Mr. Ji’s customers are no longer negotiating prices but expressing disinterest outright. The market for wines priced below 300 yuan is performing relatively better. The challenge liquor companies face is improving the bottle opening rate and encouraging sales in a sluggish market.

The current adjustment in the liquor industry distinguishes itself from previous iterations. In 2013, the industry witnessed a significant decline in high-end liquor prices, leading to a drop in performance for many companies. This forced most wine companies to focus on defending regional markets instead of expanding nationally. However, in the current adjustment period, Feitian Moutai remains strong, suggesting that the industry is experiencing a new cycle characterized by structural prosperity. Leading brands, enterprises, and production areas have the potential to benefit from this structural adjustment.

The industry’s structural adjustment presents both challenges and opportunities for liquor companies. Managing inventory efficiently is crucial for gaining an advantage in the market. Many liquor companies have adopted a strategy of controlling goods and raising prices, reducing release amounts and introducing limited edition or scarce products to increase product premium capabilities. Several liquor companies, including Luzhou, have implemented this strategy since the second half of last year to stabilize prices.

As the 2023 China High-end Wine Exhibition emphasized, the liquor industry in China is entering a new development cycle with opportunities for growth. However, challenges such as high inventory levels and a polarized market remain. Companies that can effectively control inventory, innovate, and strengthen their financial and brand positions are likely to emerge as industry leaders while smaller regional brands face potential difficulties.

