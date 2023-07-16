Navigating Weak Global Demand: Strategies for Stabilizing Orders and Expanding Foreign Trade Market

Title: Strategies to Stabilize Orders and Expand Markets in Face of Weak Global Demand

Date: July 15, 2022

Beijing, China – As the global market demand continues to weaken, foreign trade enterprises are facing challenges in stabilizing orders and expanding their market shares. In light of this situation, the Xinhua News Agency reporter embarked on a mid-year economic research trip to uncover the development momentum and growth potential of foreign trade in various regions.

Despite a year-on-year increase of 2.1% in the total value of goods trade in the first half of the year, recent data shows a contraction in the growth rate of imports and exports. The slowdown in global economic growth and insufficient demand are among the factors contributing to the considerable challenges faced by foreign trade operations.

To counter these challenges, many foreign trade enterprises are actively exploring new markets and strategies to stabilize orders and expand their businesses. Wuxi Jinmao Foreign Trade Co., Ltd., for example, is focusing on developing new customers and exploring new markets to offset the decrease in orders. Chairman Yang Nan is currently on a business trip, visiting eight countries and regions to establish new supply chain networks and nurture potential markets.

Similarly, Sichuan Jiayi Co., Ltd. is expanding its market reach by negotiating orders in Kazakhstan. The company plans to build a new factory at Horgos Port in Xinjiang to save transportation costs and cater to the markets of the five Central Asian countries.

These prevailing challenges have prompted foreign trade enterprises to adopt practical measures and look for ways to optimize their industrial layout. This includes strengthening traditional markets while also exploring emerging markets, focusing on market demand and product advantages.

Despite the challenges, the General Administration of Customs spokesperson, Lu Daliang, assures that overall foreign trade development remains stable. The year-on-year progress may appear slower, but there is steady advancement. The export of high-end, intelligent, and green products, such as electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells, has contributed significantly to overall export growth.

Technological innovation and industrial upgrading continue to drive stable growth in imports and exports. The export volume and profits of high-tech application-oriented enterprises, represented by Geek+ logistics robots, have not been significantly affected. These industries possess immense market potential, with global demand steadily rising.

Furthermore, Chinese manufacturing’s position in the global value chain is improving, with ample room for growth. New formats and models, such as cross-border e-commerce platforms, are playing an essential role in expanding sales channels and enhancing brand reputation for enterprises.

With a focus on stable growth and optimized structures, foreign trade enterprises are actively seeking new opportunities in challenging times. By continuously promoting technological innovation, industrial upgrading, and providing competitive export products, these enterprises aim to weather the storm and maintain a steady momentum in the global market.

