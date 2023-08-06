Home » Navigator takes over Cesare Fiorucci: the king of cured meats becomes German
Navigator takes over Cesare Fiorucci: the king of cured meats becomes German

Navigator takes over Cesare Fiorucci: the king of cured meats becomes German

Cesare Fiorucci was sold to Navigator: so the cured meats “become” German

The Mexican multinational Sigma Foods SA. sold 100% of the company Cesare Fiorucci Spa – among the leading brands in Italy in the sector of cured meatbetter known in the large-scale distribution with the name of House Fiorucci – a Navigator Group e White Park Capitala diversified industrial group specializing in the acquisition of European companies, in order to improve their profitability and ensure a long-term future for its stakeholders. Navigator is headquartered in Düsseldorf and manages a diverse portfolio of companies in Germania, Sweden, France and Switzerland. White Park is a Dublin-based industrial group specializing in the reorganization and relaunch of business units.

With the acquisition, the new shareholders aim to relaunch the offer and distribution of the products of the historic Fiorucci brand in the reference channels in Italy and abroad by virtue of an important investment and long-term recovery. The goal is to bring a 170-year-old company and brand back to profitability and growth appropriate to its potential. The long-term recovery plan will be divided into a first phase of reorganization which will be followed by a phase of growth supported by significant investments. Cesare Fiorucci Spa is then recapitalized with significant financial resources.

