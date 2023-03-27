Home Business Nb Renaissance in esclusiva su U-Power
Nb Renaissance obtains the exclusive right to take over the control of U-Power, the group from Paruzzaro, in the province of Novara, manufacturer of the best-known safety shoes and workwear in the world. Nb Renaissance, according to rumors, would have beaten the competition from Rhone Capital.

The offers had arrived in recent weeks on the table of the financial advisors, UniCredit and Lazard. Fieldfisher’s lawyers and E&Y and BCG consultants are also at work.

